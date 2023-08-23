Alaska Gov. Dunleavy Backs Trump in GOP Primary

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy endorsed former president Donald Trump in his presidential campaign on Tuesday, according to Politico.

Dunleavy is the fifth Republican governor to support a candidate in the 2024 elections, and the third one to endorse Trump, following South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

The other two Republican gubernatorial endorsements so far include Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, who endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb endorsing former Vice President Mike Pence.

Alaska is expected to follow the governor's endorsement on the primary election.

Trump had also endorsed Dunleavy three times in the past — his first gubernatorial campaign in 2018, on a recall attempt in 2019, and on his reelection in 2021.