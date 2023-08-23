Alaska Gov. Dunleavy Backs Trump in GOP Primary - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Alaska Gov. Dunleavy Backs Trump in GOP Primary

Dunleavy is the third Republican governor to endorse Trump

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – NOVEMBER 06: Alaskan Governor Mike Dunleavy joins other Alaskan Republicans at a Get Out The Vote event hosted by the Alaska Republican Party on November 06, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska. The event, which was held at a local Baptist church, was also attended by candidates Nick Begich, Kelly Tshibaka and Sarah Palin. […]Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy endorsed former president Donald Trump in his presidential campaign on Tuesday, according to Politico.

Dunleavy is the fifth Republican governor to support a candidate in the 2024 elections, and the third one to endorse Trump, following South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

The other two Republican gubernatorial endorsements so far include Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, who endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb endorsing former Vice President Mike Pence.

Alaska is expected to follow the governor's endorsement on the primary election.

Trump had also endorsed Dunleavy three times in the past — his first gubernatorial campaign in 2018, on a recall attempt in 2019, and on his reelection in 2021.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.