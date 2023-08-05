Alan Dershowitz Says His Books Are Not Allowed at Martha’s Vineyard Book Fair Because He Defended Trump

Attorney Alan Dershowitz claims his books have been banned from being featured at the Martha's Vineyard Book Festival because he previously provided legal representation to former President Donald Trump.

"I’ve been canceled," Dershowitz told Newsmax's Greta Van Susteren on Friday. "My books are not allowed to be sold at the Martha’s Vineyard Chilmark book fair because I defended Donald Trump. Until I defended Donald Trump, my books were featured every year at the book fair."

Dershowitz went on to tout his abilities as an author, alleging that he has "probably sold more books" than any of the other speakers featured at the book fair.

"I couldn’t care less about that," Dershowitz added. "I still sell thousands of books."

Organizers for the Martha's Vineyard Book Festival did not immediately return requests for comment from The Messenger.

During the former president's first impeachment hearing Dershowitz served as counsel for Trump. The attorney, who is also a Harvard Law professor, has also defended Trump against his now three indictments, calling one of them the 'worst case' he has seen.

The effort is just to get him. New York’s is the worst case I’ve seen in 60 years of law," He said in a recent interview with the New York Post. "Nothing to it under the law or under the fact."