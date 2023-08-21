Alabama Steps Up Regulation of Birthing Centers - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Alabama Steps Up Regulation of Birthing Centers

The action came as advocates have already filed suit against the state alleging it is instituting a de facto ban on birthing centers

Published |Updated
Khaya Himmelman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Pregnant woman stock imageGetty Images

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has approved a new set of rules to regulate birthing centers in the state even as advocates have filed suit against the state alleging its actions amount to a de facto ban on such facilities. 

Issued by the ADPH during a meeting last week, the new regulations require that birthing centers, which the American Association of Birth Centers defines as a “health care facility for childbirth where care is provided in the midwifery and wellness model,” be located within 30 minutes of a hospital with OB-GYN care. The ADPH also approved a rule that requires a physician or medical director to oversee these centers, which are freestanding and operate independently from hospitals. Thursday’s regulations do allow midwives to work in birthing centers as long as they have oversight from a physician.

But midwives and midwifery advocates say that these new regulations make it harder to provide midwifery services. This is of particular concern in places in the state where maternal healthcare is already limited, according to reporting from the Alabama Reflector

The new regulations come against the backdrop of an ongoing legal challenge against the state’s earlier proposed rules against these centers. Scott Harris, Alabama state health officer, claimed that on Thursday, ADPH did not make changes that were “more restrictive,” the Alabama Reflector reported. 

Earlier this month, the ACLU filed a lawsuit against ADPH in Montgomery Circuit Court on behalf of three birth centers and the Alabama affiliate of the American College of Nurse-Midwives, claiming that the department’s “ongoing actions” have “imposed a de facto ban on freestanding birth centers through Alabama, preventing three such birth centers from providing much-needed pregnancy care to their patients. One center was forced to abruptly shut down operations earlier this year, despite a perfect safety record.” 

The legal challenge, according to the ACLU, was mounted after the ADPH required that birthing centers be required to have a hospital license, creating a “significant uncertainty around the legal status of birth centers.” The lawsuit alleges that ADPH does not have the authority to require birthing centers to get hospital licenses because, under Alabama law, they are not considered hospitals. 

The lawsuit also asserts that even if ADPH did have this authority, “it does not have the authority to ban birth centers altogether, and by failing to provide any path to licensure, the Department is imposing a de facto birth center ban throughout Alabama.”

Read More

“The regulations approved last week are not yet final. But, as our lawsuit demonstrates, the Alabama Department of Public Health does not have legal authority to issue licensing regulations on birth centers, and, even if it did, it cannot exercise that authority in a way that bans birth centers from operating," a spokesperson from the ACLU told The Messenger. "We hope the court recognizes this overreach from the Department and enjoins the state from continuing to block birth centers from operating."

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.