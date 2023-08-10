Alabama Sen. Tuberville’s Staff Works to Defuse Florida Residency Brouhaha: ‘He’s in AL right now’

Aides to Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama insisted Thursday that he resides in-state after reports of him possibly living in Florida for nearly 20 years called his living arrangements into question.

“He’s in AL right now,” Tuberville spokesman Steven Stafford emailed The Messenger when asked for comment about a Washington Post story digging into discrepancies between homes Tuberville and his immediate family members own in Auburn, Ala., and Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.

“Coach is a resident of Auburn,” Stafford added for emphasis.

Stafford also attached clips of some of Tuberville’s activities during the August recess, including endorsing embattled former President Donald Trump ahead of the Alabama Republican Party’s annual dinner in Montgomery, hosting agriculture-related discussions across the Yellowhammer State, and touring Maxwell Air Force Base.

Sen. Tuberville is also engaged in a feud over a Pentagon policy that permits military personnel to travel to seek reproductive health care. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Property records reviewed by the Post suggest that the freshman lawmaker has actually lived in Florida for almost two decades in a $3 million beach house he snatched up in 2004.

Stafford told the Post that the Auburn property, which records show is owned by his wife and eldest son, is Tuberville’s primary residence, and that he only visits the Florida panhandle place “upon occasion if he has a free weekend.”