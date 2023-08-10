Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville Actually Lives in Florida: Report

Property records suggest that Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville has actually lived in Florida for almost two decades, according to a Washington Post report.

According to the senator's office, Tuberville lives in Auburn, Ala., in a house owned by his wife and son. However, campaign finance reports and property documents suggest that he actually lives in a beach house in Santa Rosa Beach, in Florida.

In addition to those documents, the report also points out as evidence that the senator's wife, Suzanne Tuberville, is a licensed real estate agent in Florida, but she has no license in Alabama.

Tommy Tuberville also signed a deed earlier in June that listed his address as the Santa Rosa Beach home.

Sen. Tuberville is also engaged in a feud over a Pentagon policy that permits military personnel to travel to seek reproductive health care. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Senators are required to be inhabitants of the states they represent, according to the U.S. Constitution, so Tuberville would have to meet the minimal residency requirements. In Alabama, you only need to be a state resident for one day to qualify for office in the U.S. Senate.

When asked about it, Tuberville's communications director told the Post that he was "sure many Senators have vacation homes," referring to the Santa Rosa Beach house, and said that the senator "goes there upon occasion if he has a free weekend. It is within driving distance of Auburn."

Similarly, in 2012, Indiana Sen. Richard Lugar lost his senate seat after facing criticism for living outside of Indiana since 1977 — he was elected in 1976. He had also billed taxpayers for hotel stays in Indianapolis.