Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville Actually Lives in Florida: Report
Property records suggest he's lived in a Florida beach town for two decades
Property records suggest that Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville has actually lived in Florida for almost two decades, according to a Washington Post report.
According to the senator's office, Tuberville lives in Auburn, Ala., in a house owned by his wife and son. However, campaign finance reports and property documents suggest that he actually lives in a beach house in Santa Rosa Beach, in Florida.
In addition to those documents, the report also points out as evidence that the senator's wife, Suzanne Tuberville, is a licensed real estate agent in Florida, but she has no license in Alabama.
Tommy Tuberville also signed a deed earlier in June that listed his address as the Santa Rosa Beach home.
- Alabama Democratic Party Pans ‘Floribama’ Sen. Tuberville: Resign or Run in Florida
- House Conservatives to Sen. Tuberville: We’ve Got Your Back
- Tommy Tuberville Rejects Austin Conversation Attempts Amid Military Blocks
- Alabama Sen. Tuberville’s Staff Works to Defuse Florida Residency Brouhaha: ‘He’s in AL right now’
- Chris Christie Calls for Tommy Tuberville/Defense Department Détente
Senators are required to be inhabitants of the states they represent, according to the U.S. Constitution, so Tuberville would have to meet the minimal residency requirements. In Alabama, you only need to be a state resident for one day to qualify for office in the U.S. Senate.
When asked about it, Tuberville's communications director told the Post that he was "sure many Senators have vacation homes," referring to the Santa Rosa Beach house, and said that the senator "goes there upon occasion if he has a free weekend. It is within driving distance of Auburn."
Similarly, in 2012, Indiana Sen. Richard Lugar lost his senate seat after facing criticism for living outside of Indiana since 1977 — he was elected in 1976. He had also billed taxpayers for hotel stays in Indianapolis.
