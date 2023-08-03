Alabama Rep Dale Strong Helped Administer CPR to Officer in Cardiac Arrest

Rep. Dale Strong, R-Ala., last weekend helped administer CPR to a police officer who went into cardiac arrest.

Kyle Brown, a Virginia police officer was visiting friends in Huntsville, Ala., this weekend when he collapsed during his morning jog, going into cardiac arrest. Nurses from Huntsville Hospital, who were nearby, began CPR, WAFF 48 News, a local Huntsville station reported.

Strong, who works as a volunteer firefighter with Monrovia Fire & Rescue in Alabama, was listening to his radio at the time of the incident, grabbed his gear, and helped the nurses aid Brown.

Jay King, who is with the Alabama Fraternal Order of Police, offered his praise to the nurses and Congressman.

"The volunteers are always working tirelessly, with no pay or anything. The nurses were off duty," King told WAFF 49. "No one had to help, but people like this are true warriors, they are saving people in all the communities across America."