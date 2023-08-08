Alabama Redistricting Quarrel Freezes Would-Be Candidates in Place

The ongoing legal debate over a new congressional district in Alabama has forced potential candidates to put any campaign on ice while the courts decide on exact lines ahead of next year’s election.

Even after the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the state to redraw its congressional map to include an additional Black-majority district, the state’s Republican-controlled legislature last month approved a map that advocates argue defied the nation’s highest court.

Now, Alabama’s congressional map is back in court — with a hearing scheduled next week — after voting rights activists formally urged a three-judge panel to reject the version that the Alabama state legislature passed, and instead asked for the panel to authorize a special master to draw new lines.

And with the map in flux, so are any campaigns.

“If you're a candidate thinking about running on this map, the next, you know, month or six weeks will be somewhat stressful to try and understand what it's going to be,” said Marina Jenkins, the executive director of the National Redistricting Foundation, the 501c(3) affiliate of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.

That’s because when thinking about running for office, the first thing you do is look at the district boundaries, said Alabama state Rep. Juandalynn Givan.

“You certainly want to look at the demographics, the geographical makeup of the different districts, or at least know who your potential opposition may be — especially if it's an incumbent,” said Givan, who told The Messenger she is considering a congressional bid, but said she won’t make a decision until she knows what the lines ultimately look like.

“You've got to begin to build the base,” she added, noting that campaigns look different depending on whether a candidate is campaigning in more urban or rural areas.

The latest legal battle over Alabama's congressional map comes as Republicans and Democrats are preparing for an intense fight over the U.S House of Representatives next year. Republicans, who are looking to keep control of the lower chamber, only maintain a small majority — making every district count and raising the stakes in redistricting fights across the country.

Instead of creating a map that includes two Black-majority districts, the legislature decreased the Black voting population in one district from 55% to roughly 50% and created a second district to include about 40% Black voters, according to Alabama state Rep. Chris England.

And if a special master is brought in to redraw congressional lines, like the voting rights advocates requested, it’s unclear what all could change — and whose campaigns might be impacted. But Democratic pollster Zac McCrary argued that it shouldn’t necessarily matter what the lines ultimately look like: “I think if one knew they were going to run, or wanted to run, or didn't want to waste any time, you could qualify for an existing district.”

“You just start a federal committee and you can start raising money into that. Even if the district … one ends up running in looks different than the district they initially filed in,” McCrary said.

“I think the tougher part is: What is the pitch you make to donors?” he added.

Although it may be unclear exactly who all this redistricting fight affects, one thing McCrary seemed certain about was if a seat opens up that Democrats deem winnable, then it will likely become a crowded field. In the state's 2nd District, as currently drawn, there are two Democratic challengers who have filed to try to unseat GOP incumbent Rep. Barry Moore.

“I think you would expect four, six, eight, ten you know, candidates to file for that even if nobody has taken the plunge to this point,” McCrary said.

For England, it's about more than just campaign logistics.

“Aside from the defiant nature of what we did and how we did it … relinquishing our responsibility to govern for the state of Alabama, and come up with a proposal that matched the court order, it also undermines our election process,” England told The Messenger. “Now, anybody in the state of Alabama that is interested in running for office, they have no idea where their district is going to be.”

Still, McCrary said he thinks there’s a “substantial runway to get this all figured out,” adding that campaigns can “move quickly.”

“I do have a team … that is poised, ready to go,” Givan said of her own operation.

According to England, state officials said there has to be a map in place by October 1, and he’s hopeful there’s a quick resolution. Even if this is “another example of an attempt to make it harder for African Americans to have a seat at the table,” England said, adding that “hopefully, it makes us more determined to exercise our right to vote.”

“Considering that we were forced to use a map that violated the VRA (Voting Rights Act) — basically an illegal map — for two years. I can't imagine that the same court would allow this to happen for another election cycle,” England said.

But in the meantime, “it's just a waiting game right now,” Givan said.