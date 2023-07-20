Alabama Legislature Approves Controversial Redistricting Maps

The Republican-led House and Senate in Alabama on Wednesday approved two congressional maps that would increase the percentage of Black voters in the state's 2nd District, but fall short of creating two majority Black districts as suggested by the Supreme Court.

Democrats are saying the new maps are not enough of an increase to comply with the federal court order requiring the creation of two districts "in which Black voters either comprise a voting-age majority or something quite close to it."

Last month, the Supreme Court affirmed a lower court's decision concluding that the congressional map needed to be redrawn.

The measure would increase the percentage of Black voters in the 2nd District from 30 percent to 42 percent. In the state House, the bill passed with a 74-27 vote and in the state Senate, it passed 24-8.

Although Republican sponsor of the map, state Rep. Chris Pringle said he believes in his "heart of hearts" that the map complies with the Voting Rights Act and creates a 2nd District that could be a win for either party, Democrats said that the new map defies the court order.

“This is really a slap in the face not only to Black Alabamians but to the Supreme Court,” state Rep. Barbara Drummond, a democrat, said.

In a 2022 ruling, a three-judge panel wrote that Alabama violated the Voting Rights Act and said "the appropriate remedy is a congressional redistricting plan that includes either an additional majority-Black congressional district, or an additional district in which Black voters otherwise have an opportunity to elect a representative of their choice."

Legislators in the two chambers have been been given until Friday to come up with a new map.

If the three-judge panel rejects the map created by lawmakers, they could draw their own.

Kareem Crayton, a redistricting expert at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law and Alabama native told The Washington Post that complying with the law could be "political suicide" for them.

"This is a group that has a long tradition of defying court orders," Crayton said.