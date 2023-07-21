Alabama Lawmakers Refuse Supreme Court Order to Draw Congressional District With Black Majority

Alabama lawmakers refused on Friday to draw a new congressional map that complies with a Supreme Court's order requiring at least two new Black-majority districts.

The plan approved by the state House and Senate only bumps up the percentages of Black voters to 40% — it was a compromise between two options that had it up to either 38% or 42%.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey now has to sign it before it becomes law.

The Supreme Court approved the decision to redraw Alabama's political map because of its "discriminatory effect" last month. Republicans have argued that the ruling only requires a majority or “something quite close to it.”

"We also took into consideration not racially gerrymandering our maps," House Speaker Pro Tempore Chris Pringle said, according to the Associated Press.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala, are keeping an eye on the decision. Earlier, McCarthy called Alabama House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter wondering "what’s going to happen out there."

A spokesperson to Tuberville said the senator "trusts Alabama’s state legislators to get this right."

Democrats are speaking out against the new map

"There’s no opportunity there for anybody other than a white Republican to win that district," Sen. Rodger Smitherman told the AP. "It will never, ever elect a Democrat. They won’t elect a Black. They won’t elect a minority.”

Civil rights groups in Alabama, such as the Greater Birmingham Ministries, have vowed to challenge the new map in court, accusing the new decision of violating the Voting Rights Act.