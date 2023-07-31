Alabama Health Care Providers File Suit to Block Prosecution Related to Abortion Travel - The Messenger
Politics.
Alabama Health Care Providers File Suit to Block Prosecution Related to Abortion Travel

The groups are challenging a law allowing charges against those who help women cross state lines

Published
Eva Surovell
A group of Alabama health care providers filed a lawsuit against the state Monday in an effort to stop the criminal prosecution of people who help others travel across state lines to seek abortion care. 

Alabama state law bans abortion at every stage of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest, making it one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. 

Since the law went into effect following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has said the state’s accessory and conspiracy provisions permit the criminal prosecution of anyone who assists an individual in seeking abortion care outside of the state.

Health care providers say the threat of criminal prosecution hinders their ability to provide necessary information to patients. 

A doctor reads a compliance document before surgery in a hospital office.
Health care providers say the threat of criminal prosecution hinders their ability to provide necessary information to patients.shapecharge/Getty Images

“Those in power want to muzzle providers like me to prevent us from sharing information with our pregnant patients about the options they have, including abortion care in states where it is legal, and supporting our patients in accessing that care," Dr. Yashica Robinson, medical director of the Alabama Women’s Center, said in a statement. 

The lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Alabama on behalf of Robinson, the West Alabama Women’s Center and Alabama Women’s Center.

