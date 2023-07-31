Alabama Health Care Providers File Suit to Block Prosecution Related to Abortion Travel
The groups are challenging a law allowing charges against those who help women cross state lines
A group of Alabama health care providers filed a lawsuit against the state Monday in an effort to stop the criminal prosecution of people who help others travel across state lines to seek abortion care.
Alabama state law bans abortion at every stage of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest, making it one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country.
Since the law went into effect following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has said the state’s accessory and conspiracy provisions permit the criminal prosecution of anyone who assists an individual in seeking abortion care outside of the state.
Health care providers say the threat of criminal prosecution hinders their ability to provide necessary information to patients.
- Alabama Abortion Rights Advocates File Lawsuit Against State Attorney General
- North Carolina Abortion Providers File Lawsuit Against State Bans
- Group of Reproductive Rights Organizations File Suit To Halt New Abortion Ban in Iowa
- Planned Parenthood to Immediately Stop Providing Abortions in Indiana
- How the Dobbs abortion ruling reshaped America’s privacy debate, from health to politics and law
“Those in power want to muzzle providers like me to prevent us from sharing information with our pregnant patients about the options they have, including abortion care in states where it is legal, and supporting our patients in accessing that care," Dr. Yashica Robinson, medical director of the Alabama Women’s Center, said in a statement.
The lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Alabama on behalf of Robinson, the West Alabama Women’s Center and Alabama Women’s Center.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- GOP Hopeful Doug Burgum Refuses To Answer Trump Indictment Questions: ‘Leave It to the Pundits’Politics
- Christie Calls Trump a ‘Coward’ for Sitting in White House During Jan. 6 Capitol RiotPolitics
- Top House Democrat Says McCarthy Backs Trump Just to Keep ‘Caucus Together’Politics
- Key Iowa Evangelical Rips Trump, Hosts DeSantis for ChurchPolitics
- ‘Woke Equals Failure’: Donald Trump Slams USWNT for World Cup Elimination—and Blames BidenPolitics
- DeSantis on Black History Standards: ‘Not Political at All’Politics
- Ruben Gallego Returns to the Campaign Trail, With Kyrsten Sinema as the Elephant in the RoomPolitics
- DeSantis Hits Trump On 2020 Election Claims: ‘Of Course He Lost’Politics
- Trump-Aligned Super PAC Takes Aim at Hunter Biden in New Ad BlitzPolitics
- Trump Lawyer Says There Is No Condition in Which He Will Accept a Plea DealPolitics
- Conservative Groups Take Aim at New Biden Student Loan Forgiveness ProposalPolitics
- Biden Administration Launches Effort to Defend Schools From HackersTech