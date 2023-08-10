Alabama Democratic Party Pans ‘Floribama’ Sen. Tuberville: Resign or Run in Florida

The Alabama Democratic Party urged Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Thursday to resign his seat or seek office in Florida.

While highly unlikely, the suggestion comes after The Washington Post reported that the famed college football coach turned senator no longer owns any property in Alabama, the state he represents.

Tuberville instead reportedly lives in a $3 million beach house in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., where he has owned the 4,000-square-foot property for almost two decades, according to the Post.

“Step down or go try to run in Florida since that’s where you live,” Sheena Gamble, the Alabama Democratic Party’s communications director, said of Tuberville in an interview with The Messenger. “The people of Alabama need someone representing them who actually lives in Alabama, breathes in Alabama and knows Alabama.”

A Tuberville spokesman told The Messenger earlier Thursday that Tuberville was in Alabama “right now” and attached clips of the senator’s in-state activities this month, including his endorsement of embattled and indicted former President Donald Trump ahead of the Alabama Republican Party’s annual dinner in Montgomery last week.

Tuberville is opposed to to a Pentagon policy that permits members of the military to be reimbursed for travel to seek abortion care. Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

“Coach is a resident of Auburn,” Steven Stafford, Tuberville’s communications director, said in an email.

Gamble said Tuberville “has a job to do” in Alabama.

“And if he’s not rubbing shoulders with his actual constituents and listening to their needs, he’s basically a Floribama senator, and we don’t need that,” she continued. “We need somebody representing us here.”

Beyond football, Tuberville is perhaps best known as the senator who has launched an unprecedented blockade of military promotions in Washington. But even a majority of Alabama voters believe should drop his hold on military promotions, according to a recent poll, which he has upheld for months in protest to a Pentagon abortion policy.

“Even in a state this red, voters recognize the danger of our military readiness being affected by his grandstanding,” Gamble said. “Oftentimes we have folks in office who like to be the only person on a side or an issue or to be preventing government business because it gives them the attention they so desperately seek. But at this point it’s not a game. He needs to drop it and move on.”

Tuberville defeated former incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones by 20 points in 2020 to win his Senate seat. His next election isn’t until 2026, but Democrats face extremely long odds of winning statewide there. Only one of its seven congressional districts is represented by a Democrat.