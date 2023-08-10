Alabama Democratic Party Pans ‘Floribama’ Sen. Tuberville: Resign or Run in Florida
'He’s basically a Floribama senator, and we don’t need that,' a spokesperson says
The Alabama Democratic Party urged Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Thursday to resign his seat or seek office in Florida.
While highly unlikely, the suggestion comes after The Washington Post reported that the famed college football coach turned senator no longer owns any property in Alabama, the state he represents.
Tuberville instead reportedly lives in a $3 million beach house in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., where he has owned the 4,000-square-foot property for almost two decades, according to the Post.
“Step down or go try to run in Florida since that’s where you live,” Sheena Gamble, the Alabama Democratic Party’s communications director, said of Tuberville in an interview with The Messenger. “The people of Alabama need someone representing them who actually lives in Alabama, breathes in Alabama and knows Alabama.”
- Political earthquake or campaign theatrics? How to read Sen. Kyrsten Sinema quitting the Democratic Party.
- Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville Actually Lives in Florida: Report
- Alabama Sen. Tuberville’s Staff Works to Defuse Florida Residency Brouhaha: ‘He’s in AL right now’
- House Democrats Pan FBI Oversight Hearing as GOP ‘Performance Art’
- Democratic Congressman Casts Doubt Over RFK Jr.’s Party Leanings
- Democrats Move to Squash Challenges to Biden’s 2024 Run From Within Senate
A Tuberville spokesman told The Messenger earlier Thursday that Tuberville was in Alabama “right now” and attached clips of the senator’s in-state activities this month, including his endorsement of embattled and indicted former President Donald Trump ahead of the Alabama Republican Party’s annual dinner in Montgomery last week.
“Coach is a resident of Auburn,” Steven Stafford, Tuberville’s communications director, said in an email.
Gamble said Tuberville “has a job to do” in Alabama.
“And if he’s not rubbing shoulders with his actual constituents and listening to their needs, he’s basically a Floribama senator, and we don’t need that,” she continued. “We need somebody representing us here.”
Beyond football, Tuberville is perhaps best known as the senator who has launched an unprecedented blockade of military promotions in Washington. But even a majority of Alabama voters believe should drop his hold on military promotions, according to a recent poll, which he has upheld for months in protest to a Pentagon abortion policy.
“Even in a state this red, voters recognize the danger of our military readiness being affected by his grandstanding,” Gamble said. “Oftentimes we have folks in office who like to be the only person on a side or an issue or to be preventing government business because it gives them the attention they so desperately seek. But at this point it’s not a game. He needs to drop it and move on.”
Tuberville defeated former incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones by 20 points in 2020 to win his Senate seat. His next election isn’t until 2026, but Democrats face extremely long odds of winning statewide there. Only one of its seven congressional districts is represented by a Democrat.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads GuiltyPolitics
- Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024Politics
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIAPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics
- Protesters Hit DeSantis With ‘Pudding Fingers’ Chant in IowaPolitics
- Joe Biden’s Classified Docs Case Appears to Be Ending, But Hunter Biden’s Legal Odyssey ContinuesPolitics