Alabama Abortion Rights Advocates File Lawsuit Against State Attorney General

Abortion rights advocates and healthcare providers filed two lawsuits Monday against the state of Alabama over Attorney General Steve Marshall’s threats to criminally prosecute people aiding individuals seeking abortions out-of-state.

As a result of the Supreme Court’s verdict in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, ending the national right to abortion, abortion at any stage of pregnancy is illegal in Alabama. Without exception for rape or incest, Alabama’s abortion restrictions are some of the strictest in the country.

Both lawsuits reference an August 2022 radio interview, in which Marshall states that those helping people seek abortions in a different state may be prosecuted. During that interview, Marshall noted that there is nothing in the state’s law preventing people from seeking abortion care out of the state. But, he added, “if an individual held themselves out as an entity or a group that is using funds that they are able to raise to facilitate those visits then that’s something that we’re going to look at closely.”

People protest in front of the White House during the annual National Women's March on January 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The abortion advocacy group Yellowhammer Fund filed one of the lawsuits against Marshall in an Alabama District Court. The Yellowhammer Fund, which provides funding for Alabamians who are forced to seek out-of-state abortions, is being represented by The Lawyering Project, which argues that “the consequences of the Attorney General’s threats are significant and have forced Yellowhammer Fund to stop operating its abortion fund due to fear of prosecution.”

The West Alabama Women’s Center and the Alabama Women’s Center, who are being represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama, filed a similar lawsuit against Marshall. The ACLU of Alabama said in a July 31 press release that as a result of Marshall’s threats, health care providers “have been forced to stop providing critical information, counseling, as well as practical support to Alabamians who seek to exercise their constitutional right to cross state lines and obtain medical care that is legal in states outside of Alabama.”

The threatened prosecutions, the lawsuit argues, would be “a blatant extraterritorial overreach of state power.”

In an email to Reuters, a spokesperson for Marshall’s office said: “Attorney General Marshall will continue to vigorously enforce Alabama laws protecting unborn life which include the Human Life Protection Act. "That includes abortion providers conspiring to violate the Act."