Al Gore on Rising Temperatures: ‘We Know How to Fix This’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Al Gore on Rising Temperatures: ‘We Know How to Fix This’

'Every night on the TV news is like taking a nature hike through the Book of Revelation,' Gore told the New York Times

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Former Vice President Al Gore says he is worried, yet hopeful, despite some of the most extreme, unprecedented weather conditions and temperatures the world has seen over the last few weeks.

"We know how to fix this," Gore, who has spent more than two decades discussing the crisis of global warming, said. "We can stop the temperatures going up worldwide with as little as a three-year time lag by reaching net zero," Gore told the New York Times' David Gelles in an interview. "And if we stay at true net zero, we’ll see half of the human-caused CO2 coming out of the atmosphere in as little as 30 years."

Gore's documentary "An Inconvenient Truth," released in 2006, called for awareness of the threat of global warming. Since then, he has been working to keep climate change at the forefront of people's minds.

"Every night on the TV news is like taking a nature hike through the Book of Revelation," Gore told the Times.

Read More

The former vice president said that every second counts. Global temperatures can stabilize faster, if fossil fuel burning ceases. He also believes that by using clean energy, and electric vehicles, developed economies can drive down their emissions, the Times reported.

"If you sketch out what the potential curves take you to by 2030 or 2040, it becomes increasingly realistic to say, 'Yes, these expansive goals definitely are achievable,'" he said.

Gore's comments come as extreme heat waves are causing energy and health issues globally.

Former Vice President Al Gore attends a press conference for 'An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power' at Hotel Adlon on August 8, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.
Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.