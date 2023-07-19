Al Gore on Rising Temperatures: ‘We Know How to Fix This’
'Every night on the TV news is like taking a nature hike through the Book of Revelation,' Gore told the New York Times
Former Vice President Al Gore says he is worried, yet hopeful, despite some of the most extreme, unprecedented weather conditions and temperatures the world has seen over the last few weeks.
"We know how to fix this," Gore, who has spent more than two decades discussing the crisis of global warming, said. "We can stop the temperatures going up worldwide with as little as a three-year time lag by reaching net zero," Gore told the New York Times' David Gelles in an interview. "And if we stay at true net zero, we’ll see half of the human-caused CO2 coming out of the atmosphere in as little as 30 years."
Gore's documentary "An Inconvenient Truth," released in 2006, called for awareness of the threat of global warming. Since then, he has been working to keep climate change at the forefront of people's minds.
"Every night on the TV news is like taking a nature hike through the Book of Revelation," Gore told the Times.
- ‘No Dumb Questions’: Is there a deadline to fix climate change?
- Did killing ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi make the U.S. safer?
- ‘This Cannot Be Happening’: How Mom of 2 Survived Husband’s Terminal ALS Diagnosis
- Al Pacino, 83, Expecting Baby with Girlfriend, 29
- Bison Gores Tourist in National Park for Second Time in Days
The former vice president said that every second counts. Global temperatures can stabilize faster, if fossil fuel burning ceases. He also believes that by using clean energy, and electric vehicles, developed economies can drive down their emissions, the Times reported.
"If you sketch out what the potential curves take you to by 2030 or 2040, it becomes increasingly realistic to say, 'Yes, these expansive goals definitely are achievable,'" he said.
Gore's comments come as extreme heat waves are causing energy and health issues globally.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics