Al Gore on Rising Temperatures: ‘We Know How to Fix This’

Former Vice President Al Gore says he is worried, yet hopeful, despite some of the most extreme, unprecedented weather conditions and temperatures the world has seen over the last few weeks.

"We know how to fix this," Gore, who has spent more than two decades discussing the crisis of global warming, said. "We can stop the temperatures going up worldwide with as little as a three-year time lag by reaching net zero," Gore told the New York Times' David Gelles in an interview. "And if we stay at true net zero, we’ll see half of the human-caused CO2 coming out of the atmosphere in as little as 30 years."

Gore's documentary "An Inconvenient Truth," released in 2006, called for awareness of the threat of global warming. Since then, he has been working to keep climate change at the forefront of people's minds.

"Every night on the TV news is like taking a nature hike through the Book of Revelation," Gore told the Times.

The former vice president said that every second counts. Global temperatures can stabilize faster, if fossil fuel burning ceases. He also believes that by using clean energy, and electric vehicles, developed economies can drive down their emissions, the Times reported.

"If you sketch out what the potential curves take you to by 2030 or 2040, it becomes increasingly realistic to say, 'Yes, these expansive goals definitely are achievable,'" he said.

Gore's comments come as extreme heat waves are causing energy and health issues globally.