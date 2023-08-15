Air Force Veteran to Challenge Embattled New York Rep George Santos in GOP Primary - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Air Force Veteran to Challenge Embattled New York Rep George Santos in GOP Primary

Hach called Santos a 'crook and a serial liar' in his campaign announcement

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
CENTRAL ISLIP, NEW YORK – MAY 10: Rep. George Santos (R-NY) speaks with members of the press as he leaves Federal Court on May 10, 2023 in Central Islip, New York. Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York have charged Santos in a 13-count indictment that includes seven counts of wire fraud, three […]Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

New York lawyer and air force veteran Greg Hach announced on Tuesday he will join the GOP primary race to replace Rep. George Santos for New York’s 3rd Congressional District.

Hach attacked Santos in his official announcement, calling him a "crook and a serial liar."

He is also building his campaign by betting on his New York roots, and his years serving in the Air Force during the Cold War. This is his first time running for government.

In his campaign video, he also promises to "stop woke liberals" and their "policies of inaction," while mentioning Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine, China, the rising number of border crossings and more.

Santos, who was arraigned for charges including money laundering and fraud, announced he would run for reelection in May. The New York lawmaker faces harsh competition, within his party and from the Democrats.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.