Air Force Veteran to Challenge Embattled New York Rep George Santos in GOP Primary

New York lawyer and air force veteran Greg Hach announced on Tuesday he will join the GOP primary race to replace Rep. George Santos for New York’s 3rd Congressional District.
Hach attacked Santos in his official announcement, calling him a "crook and a serial liar."
He is also building his campaign by betting on his New York roots, and his years serving in the Air Force during the Cold War. This is his first time running for government.
In his campaign video, he also promises to "stop woke liberals" and their "policies of inaction," while mentioning Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine, China, the rising number of border crossings and more.
Santos, who was arraigned for charges including money laundering and fraud, announced he would run for reelection in May. The New York lawmaker faces harsh competition, within his party and from the Democrats.
