Trump Case Returns to Court, Casting South Florida Judge Back in National Spotlight

A South Florida-based federal judge presiding over the criminal proceedings against Donald Trump will face unprecedented levels of scrutiny as the first public arguments begin this week in the historic case against the former president who gave her a lifetime appointment to the bench.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is scheduled to preside over an initial pre-trial conference in a Fort Pierce, Fla., federal courtroom on Tuesday about procedures for handling classified information as well as when the trial itself should begin.

This will be the first time Cannon is actually seen on the bench in the case since Trump and his co-defendant Walt Nauta's indictment nearly six weeks ago, and it marks the beginning of a new phase of proceedings that, until now, have not required potentially controversial decisions from the jurist.

In a case that is inextricably tied to the nation’s political future, Cannon will face few easy decisions going forward.

Special Counsel Jack Smith speaks to the press at the US Department of Justice in Washington, DC, on June 9, 2023, announcing the unsealing of the indictment against former US President Donald Trump. Trump was indicted Friday on 37 counts in the Mar-a-Lago documents case after he illegally kept top secret files on US nuclear […] MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images; United States District Court

Among them: ensuring the growing list of defense lawyers on the case has proper security clearances and enforcing the rules surrounding those privileges, setting a trial schedule amid sharp disagreements over the upcoming calendar, and handling a wave of expected motions from Trump’s legal team challenging everything from the authority of Special Counsel Jack Smith to the underlying charges against the former 45th president of the United States.

Cannon’s role has pronounced importance given Trump’s status as the leading contender for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination. His White House candidacy is something Trump’s lawyers have latched onto as a reason they can't get a fair trial until after Election Day, and it’s why they want the judge to postpone everything indefinitely through next November. Smith’s prosecutors, by contrast, have proposed a trial date in mid-December.

“Stalling is their only goal,” former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb said of the motion by Trump’s lawyers seeking to delay the trial through next fall. He added that it “puts the judge on the spot, though, and if she agrees she is clearly in the tank.”

While Cannon has not given either side much to complain about, let alone to appeal, that’s expected to change as the case moves into a more substantial phase in the days and weeks ahead.

Among those whose eyes are on Cannon is the former president, who nominated the judge to her current post during the final year of his term. Cannon was confirmed by the United States Senate in November 2020 by a 57-21 vote that included 11 Democrats crossing the aisle to support her lifetime appointment.

"I know [she’s] a very highly respected judge. A very smart judge, and a very strong judge," Trump said in an interview on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, adding he was "very proud" to have nominated her himself.

Trump is charged with 37 counts related to willful retention of classified records at his Mar-a-Lago resort, and has entered a not guilty plea. Nauta, his personal valet, faces charges including lying to investigators and has also pleaded not guilty.

This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, shows boxes of records on Dec. 7, 2021, in a storage room at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., that had fallen over with contents spilling onto the floor. Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents according to an indictment unsealed Friday, June 9, 2023. Justice Department via AP

Already under scrutiny

Cannon is already on notice that her word may not be the last one.

The judge drew scrutiny last year with a decision favorable to Trump, granting approval for a “special master,” or an outside arbiter, to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago by federal authorities while executing a court-approved search warrant.

Her ruling was later struck down by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which said, in part, that it would have needed to “carve out an unprecedented exception in our law for former presidents” in order to uphold Cannon’s decision. Two of the three appellate judges who issued the unanimous ruling were also fellow Trump appointees.

Trump’s latest pleadings that highlight both his most recent government job and the one he’s now seeking are designed specifically for Cannon, said Philip Lacovara, a former deputy U.S. solicitor general and counsel to the Watergate special prosecutor.

“By emphasizing that he is both a former president and candidate for reelection,” Lacovara said, ”Trump is playing into a theme that Judge Cannon herself fashioned when she created special monitoring of the investigation into the seized documents, when she reasoned that the mere indictment of a former president would have unusual collateral consequences for Trump.”

While the 11th Circuit shot her down last year, Lacovara added, “she may continue to think that Trump is entitled to special indulgence because of his political status.”

Federal cases are typically assigned to judges through a computerized random selection system, and that was the case with Cannon’s addition to the Trump charges after overseeing the preliminary matter last fall involving the execution of the FBI’s search warrant.

Legal observers nonetheless said Cannon has not shown much deference to Trump’s defense team in the current proceedings — yet.

“To the naysayers and people who insist she’s toast and has to be removed now I don’t see anything since this indictment has been filed that would justify that view,” said Cobb, the former Trump White House lawyer. “If she says ‘yes’ to the request for indefinite delay, I expect we will see the Court of Appeals in action quickly at the government’s request.”

Barbara McQuade, an Obama-era former U.S. Attorney for Eastern Michigan and a professor at the University of Michigan Law School, said she is so far giving Cannon the benefit of the doubt.

“I think she made a profoundly wrong decision at the prior stage,” she said, referring to the ‘special master’ decision overturned by the 11th Circuit. “But who knows, maybe she was misled by something she read and was acting in good faith.”

Donald Trump speaking at Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida Joe Raedle/Getty Images

‘There’s no playbook’

Trump’s motion seeking an indefinite delay due to his status as a leading candidate in the 2024 presidential election will again force Cannon to reckon with the question that the appeals court determined she decided incorrectly last year: Should Trump be afforded special consideration due to his political prominence?

Lawyers in Trump’s orbit say there is merit to the argument that the court should take his status as a leading presidential contender under consideration.

“You can’t let this linger into the fall when you’ve got elections in full gear because then it does look like election interference,” a source familiar with the thinking of Trump’s legal team told The Messenger.

Trump’s defense team is likely focusing on procedural options like challenging the start date of the trial because it has no substantive defenses to make against the actual criminal charges brought by Smith’s special counsel team, Cobb said.

“It doesn’t further his defense in any meaningful way other than as a vehicle to extend the trial beyond the election,” he said. “It’s like playing chess against a grandmaster when you don’t even know the rules: You can’t win but at least you can let your timer clock run out every move and make the game as slow as possible.”

Jon Sale, a former Watergate assistant special prosecutor, agreed that Trump’s motion to kick the trial beyond next November didn’t have much substance in it.

“The problem is their motion is a mixture of legal arguments and political arguments,” said Sale, a Miami-based criminal defense attorney and close friend of Rudy Giuliani who last fall turned down an offer to work for the ex-president’s legal team. “Clearly, whether or not this has an impact on the election we’d be living on Mars if we didn't recognize that, but it’s not for the court to consider one way or another.”

“If she sets it [after the election] it’d be highly unusual but we’ve never had a trial of a president of the United States who’s running against an incumbent whose DOJ” is leading the prosecution, Sale added. “There’s no playbook.”

The Alto Lee Adams Sr. United States Courthouse in Fort Pierce, Fla., where U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon will preside Tuesday over the first pre-trial hearing in federal criminal case against former President Donald Trump and his personal valet, Walt Nauta. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

What’s next

Cannon initially proposed an Aug. 14 trial date that was widely seen as a standard judicial move to set a placeholder date early in the proceedings.

She does not face a set timetable for deciding on the motions by Smith suggesting a Dec. 11 beginning and last week’s motion from Trump’s team stating it doesn't want a start date set at all. Cannon did issue an order Monday telling prosecutors and defense attorneys they should be ready to debate the schedule issue at Tuesday’s hearing.

“She has enormous discretion over scheduling, and she easily could extend this special accommodation to Trump’s strategy even without explicitly relying on the same unsound rationale that she earlier expressed and that the court of appeals rejected,” said Lacovara, the former Watergate counsel.

Also at Tuesday’s hearing, Cannon is expected to consider arguments pertaining to how classified records will be transmitted between parties to the proceeding under the requirements of the Classified Information Procedures Act. That portion is expected to take place under seal and in private.

Adding to the challenges for Cannon: Government prosecutors on Monday filed a motion asking the judge to approve a strict protective order regarding the handling of classified material in the case.

Their request is aimed directly at attorneys for Trump, Nauta and the two defendants in the case. It’s a warning that Cannon would have to enforce stating that any improper disclosure of classified information “may result in a charge of contempt of court and possible referral for criminal prosecution.”