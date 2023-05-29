AI Could Be a Factor in the 2024 Elections – But the US Isn’t Ready

Generative artificial intelligence threatens to unleash a wave of disinformation in the 2024 election cycle – and the U.S. isn’t prepared to deal with the problem.

The risks that malicious AI-created images, text and video pose to the economy, the media and elections, had largely been hypothetical until earlier this week. That changed when an AI-generated image of an explosion near the Pentagon went viral on social-media and seemed to briefly cause a dip in the stock market.

The incident highlights the sophistication of the latest AI models, and the ease with which they can pump out convincing images and videos of events that never happened – such as images of Donald Trump being arrested and President Joe Biden attacking transgender people – as well as reams of text ripe for posting by online bots. That is likely to supercharge the growing problem of election misinformation during the already contentious 2024 cycle, experts warn, in ways that could skew outcomes and undermine public trust in the democratic process.

“If this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, whose company created the ChatGPT chatbot, told a Senate subcommittee this month. AI’s potential to create targeted disinformation during elections was “one of my areas of greatest concern,” he said.

At the same time, political campaigns and groups are beginning to test AI as a tool to improve their ads and messaging. When Biden officially launched his re-election campaign in late April, the Republican National Committee responded with an AI-generated video attack ad showing faked images of the president and Vice President Kamala Harris and a series of U.S. and international crises, from a Chinese attack on Taiwan to U.S. troops patrolling San Francisco.

“I think people are not prepared for what is about to happen,” said Darrell West, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute’s Center for Technology Innovation. “Many people thought there was a lot of disinformation in 2020. But I do think there's going to be a lot more in 2024. And if it's a close race, anything that sways a very small number of people could actually be decisive.”

The era of AI campaign experiments has begun

AI’s full potential to shape campaigns and elections – through above-board use by candidates and political parties, and more nefarious tactics by bad actors – isn’t yet clear.

Teddy Goff, a partner at the Democratic political consulting firm Precision Strategies, said campaigns’ use of AI is likely to affect everything from tailored ads to rapid content generation, which could in turn influence staffing levels and turnaround times.

In the short term, the question for campaigns is to decide when and how to use AI – and if so, how to do it well, said Goff, the digital director for President Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign.“But longer term, I think it's going to begin to affect us in deeper ways that I don't think any of us can fully predict yet,” he added.

(Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Campaigns and influence groups have only begun to scratch the surface of the technology. The RNC ad responding to Biden’s re-election announcement could have been constructed using stock footage, but the fact that it was using AI-generated images gave it far wider coverage than it might have otherwise, Goff said.

“I think that particular thing was spectacle,” he added. “I think they correctly concluded that if they did a fairly standard issue campaign ad but told everybody that it had been AI-generated that would get some attention and they were right about that. That's perfectly smart.”

Calls for regulation grow

A week after the RNC released its video ad, Rep.Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.) introduced a bill that would require campaigns to disclose whether any use of generative AI in their political ads.

“We are getting to a point where the naked eye will be unable to tell the difference between what is real and what isn’t,” Clarke told the Messenger. “It’s important that the American people are aware of those issues given the new advances in technology. And if a video or image is placed online without a disclaimer, but it happens to be a deep fake of some form or fashion, then we need to be able to hold those individuals accountable.”

But the prospects for her legislation are unclear. Congress has struggled to keep up with the rapid proliferation of AI technologies. And while lawmakers in both chambers have signaled their desire to regulate the technology, they don’t appear to be rushing – suggesting that guardrails won’t be implemented before election season gets into full swing.

Lawrence Norden, senior director of the elections and government program at the non-partisan Brennan Center for Justice, said the U.S. also needs rules for AI in politics that look beyond standard campaign ads to less-obvious channels such as influencers who may be paid to support a candidate.

“It should apply to not just campaigns or PACs or people who are registered [as working for a campaign], but anybody who's being paid for political work,” said Norden. “If they're using AI, I would say they should have to disclose it.“

Lurking risks

But West said he’s more worried about AI being used in ways that could be harder to detect, such as through direct mail and targeted email. That “can take place without the rest of us even knowing that it is taking place,” he said.

Industry has taken some steps to address the potential for AI-powered disinformation. For instance, Midjourney and DALL-E, two popular image generation tools, don’t allow users to create overtly political photorealistic images of the sort shown in the RNC ad. But those kinds of safeguards aren’t enough, technology executives have warned.

“We're going to have to address the issues around deep fakes,” said Microsoft president Brad Smith at a press event last week. “We're going to have to address in particular, what we worry about most, foreign cyber influence operations, the kinds of activities that are already taking place by the Russian government, the Chinese, the Iranians. We need to take steps so that the public knows when it is getting content that's generated by AI.”

In the meantime, there is also the risk that talking about the risk of AI-driven misinformation, in politics and beyond, could magnify the public’s existing distrust in government, news media and other institutions.

“We've got a huge issue in this country, with trust generally, but specifically around elections,” Norden said. “It's not hard to see post-election or during voting people putting out false images to confuse people. But we talk a lot about how AI can be used to create a false narrative. The fact that we're talking about that in and of itself can create new problems.”