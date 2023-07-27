Agriculture Spending Bill in Limbo Over Cuts, Abortion Pill Provision

House Republican leaders are receiving pushback from all ends of their fractured conference as they try to drum up enough votes to pass an agriculture spending bill this week.

Conservatives want more spending cuts in the bill, while moderates want to remove a provision that would nullify a Food and Drug Administration decision to allow certified pharmacies to mail the abortion drug mifepristone to patients.

Earlier Wednesday GOP leaders reached a détente with ultraconservatives to limit the total amount of spending across all 12 must-pass appropriations bills to $1.47 trillion. That requires cutting roughly $115 billion from the bills the Appropriations Committee has prepared before they reach the floor.

But the tentative pact did not include settled details about how the cuts would be split across the bills. So leaders are working with conservatives to figure how much needs slashed from the agriculture measure as well as the other bills.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is "committed to continue to identify savings building upon the the savings that we've already achieved," Rep. Garret Graves said, "but in a manner that gets to 218 votes."

The Louisiana Republican chairs the elected leadership committee that works with various GOP factions on resolving policy issues and has been a lead negotiator on spending levels since he helped McCarthy broker a deal with President Joe Biden on the debt limit. Republicans are now writing their spending bills to lower levels than the budget caps agreed to in that deal.

Graves said it's not yet clear whether the issues on the agriculture bill will be resolved in time for a vote this week or whether it will have to wait until after the House returns from its summer recess in September.

"That bill will go to the floor when it's ready," he said. "We're continuing to work. We're continuing to make progress on identifying opportunities for savings."

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., said states, not Congress, should decide whether pharmacies can mail the abortion drug mifepristone to patients. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The House Rules Committee started a session Wednesday to prepare the agriculture measure for the floor but is now in an indefinite recess as they await word from GOP leaders on a resolution. Rules Chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla., said the panel will not reconvene Wednesday night and a Thursday return remains up in the air.

The conservatives' request for spending cuts could prove easier to resolve than the moderates' demand to strip the provision in the committee-approved version of the agriculture bill that would block certified pharmacies from mailing mifepristone. If GOP leaders remove that, some conservatives who pushed for its inclusion may rebel and vote against it.

The moderates argue that the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs case last year left abortion laws up to the states and thus each state should decide whether to allow the abortion pill to be sent by mail.

"Some states allow it to be mailed some states don't," Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., said. "But that should be a decision with the states and the FDA, not Congress."

Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-N.Y., has also said he would vote against the agriculture bill over the provision, which he considers an encroachment on states' rights.

"I have obviously concerns regarding some of the identified cuts, but I've made clear that the prohibition on over the counter birth control is not something that I can support," he said.