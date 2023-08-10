After Trump Interview, Newsmax Host Reads Disclaimer Acknowledging 2020 Election Results as ‘Legal and Final’
Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Wednesday, following the conclusion of an interview with former President Donald Trump, read a disclaimer to audiences acknowledging that the network has accepted the results of the 2020 election as "legal and final."
When the interview with Trump, who has continued to press false claims of election fraud in his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden, came to a close, Bolling said to the former president, "We thank you, the American people thank you, I thank you, Newsmax thanks you."
"Thanks and great job, great success, you’re doing a fantastic job," Trump replied.
The interview then cut to Bolling's disclaimer: "Alright folks, now just to note, Newsmax has accepted the election results as legal and final," Bolling said before prompting a move to the next segment.
Throughout the course of the interview, Trump spoke on his most recent arrest and arraignment in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the former president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and block to certification of Biden as president.
"He’s like a deranged human being," Trump, who has pleaded not guilty, said of Smith. "I think he’s just a sick guy."
Trump also discussed the documents case against him in Florida where he has been charged with mishandling classified information. He denied any wrongdoing and said he's "allowed to do everything" under the Presidential Records Act.
Newsmax is currently in the midst of a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems because of their coverage of the 2020 election and its results.
Staffers of the right-leaning news network were reportedly subpoenaed in the defamation case, which follows the now-settled defamation lawsuit Dominion filed against Fox News where the network agreed to pay a $787.5 million settlement in April for alleging the election was fraudulent.
