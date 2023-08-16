After Question on Biden’s Age, Michigan Gov. Whitmer Says ‘It’s Going To Be Very Clear That This President Should Be Reelected’

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, said it will be "very clear" to voters that President Joe Biden is the only choice in 2024 despite concerns about his age.

During an MSNBC appearance with Andrea Mitchell, Whitmer was asked how she would reassure Democrats calling for a new, younger candidate over 80-year-old Biden.

Mitchell referenced a recent interview with Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., in which the congressman called for Biden to "pass the torch" and Whitmer was one of the "moderate governors" who got floated as a possible replacement during the discussion.

Whitmer, who co-chairs the Biden Reelection Campaign, did not directly address concerns about the president's advanced age.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) delivers remarks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit on May 04, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"I'm supporting the president because he's got a record. He's gotten things done and he cares about the average person," she said.

Whitmer added she was recently with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, both Democrats who were mentioned by Phillips as potential Biden replacements, and all three were discussing how best to help Biden's campaign.

"I think it’s going to be very clear that this president should be re-elected, or do this work for another four years," she said. "He has my support, as well as a lot of those moderate Democratic governors. We see what he has done."