After Question on Biden’s Age, Michigan Gov. Whitmer Says ‘It’s Going To Be Very Clear That This President Should Be Reelected’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

After Question on Biden’s Age, Michigan Gov. Whitmer Says ‘It’s Going To Be Very Clear That This President Should Be Reelected’

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell asked the Democrat what she thought of being floated as a 2024 replacement for the current president

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, said it will be "very clear" to voters that President Joe Biden is the only choice in 2024 despite concerns about his age.

During an MSNBC appearance with Andrea Mitchell, Whitmer was asked how she would reassure Democrats calling for a new, younger candidate over 80-year-old Biden.

Mitchell referenced a recent interview with Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., in which the congressman called for Biden to "pass the torch" and Whitmer was one of the "moderate governors" who got floated as a possible replacement during the discussion.

Whitmer, who co-chairs the Biden Reelection Campaign, did not directly address concerns about the president's advanced age.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) delivers remarks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit on May 04, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. The SelectUSA Investment Summit aims at attracting foreign investment in the United States.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) delivers remarks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit on May 04, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"I'm supporting the president because he's got a record. He's gotten things done and he cares about the average person," she said.

Whitmer added she was recently with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, both Democrats who were mentioned by Phillips as potential Biden replacements, and all three were discussing how best to help Biden's campaign.

Read More

"I think it’s going to be very clear that this president should be re-elected, or do this work for another four years," she said. "He has my support, as well as a lot of those moderate Democratic governors. We see what he has done."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.