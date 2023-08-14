After Latest Chief Steps Down, Three Military Services Operating Without Confirmed Heads for First Time - The Messenger
Politics.
After Latest Chief Steps Down, Three Military Services Operating Without Confirmed Heads for First Time

Gilday's nominated replacement is one of the hundreds of military officers whose promotions are being blocked

Eva Surovell
Tuberville has refused to budge on the protest for more than five months. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday on Monday relinquished command, meaning three military services are now operating without confirmed heads for the first time in history.

Gilday's nominated replacement is one of the hundreds of military officers whose promotions are being blocked by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., who is protesting a Pentagon policy that permits military officers to seek abortion care.

Tuberville has refused to budge on the protest for more than five months, despite criticism from Democratic lawmakers some Republican lawmakers and Biden.

Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Gilday's nominated replacement, will serve as acting Chief of Naval Operations in lieu of a Senate confirmation.

Officials called for an end to the hold at Gilday's relinquishment ceremony Monday.

“This is unprecedented," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. "It is unnecessary. And it is unsafe.”

