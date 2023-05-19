After Decades, a New U.S. Air Force Fighter Jet Design
The winning bid will have a budget of $1.9 billion.
The U.S. Air Force sent a classified solicitation on Thursday to build a new fighter jet. It will be the Pentagon's first new design in two decades.
The Air Force requested $1.9 billion — out of its $185.1 billion 2024 requested budget — to fund the project, called the Next Generation Air Dominance, or simply NGAD.
Right now, Boeing and Lockheed Martin are the only two companies that build fighter jets, and both have Northrop Grumman as a main supplier.
The new jet will be the Air Force's first sixth-generation fighter. According to a press release, Italy, Japan, Germany, France and Spain all have similar plans.
"No one does this better than the U.S. Air Force, but we will lose that edge if we don't move forward now," said Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall in a statement.
The new jet will replace the F-22 Raptor. The winning bid will be announced in 2024.
