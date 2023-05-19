The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    After Decades, a New U.S. Air Force Fighter Jet Design

    The winning bid will have a budget of $1.9 billion.

    Mariana Labbate
    The U.S. Air Force sent a classified solicitation on Thursday to build a new fighter jet. It will be the Pentagon's first new design in two decades.

    The Air Force requested $1.9 billion — out of its $185.1 billion 2024 requested budget — to fund the project, called the Next Generation Air Dominance, or simply NGAD.

    Right now, Boeing and Lockheed Martin are the only two companies that build fighter jets, and both have Northrop Grumman as a main supplier.

    The new jet will be the Air Force's first sixth-generation fighter. According to a press release, Italy, Japan, Germany, France and Spain all have similar plans.

    "No one does this better than the U.S. Air Force, but we will lose that edge if we don't move forward now," said  Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall in a statement.

    The new jet will replace the F-22 Raptor. The winning bid will be announced in 2024.

