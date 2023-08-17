Advisers, Aides Avoid Mentioning Hunter Biden in Front of President: Report

Hunter Biden is a mostly-forbidden topic around President Joe Biden, according to a new report.

CNN reported on Thursday, citing people familiar including an aide, that despite Hunter Biden's legal troubles being a main topic of discussion for Republicans, it is simply not brought up in front of the president, even in discussions about his 2024 campaign.

"Hunter Biden is not a topic of discussion in campaign meetings," an aide told CNN. "It’s just not addressed."

Attorney David Weiss was recently appointed as special counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation following the president's son's plea agreement with the Department of Justice falling apart.

CNN reported multiple Biden advisers expressed concern about the special counsel designation, and the fact that it's a "delicate family matter" is creating "personal angst" when it comes to the subject.

After a years-long probe, Hunter Biden had agreed to plead guilty to tax evasion charges and a gun charge, but the agreement crumbled amid ongoing investigations into the president's son, mainly led Republican lawmakers.

Republicans have accused President Biden of being involved in his son's foreign business dealings while serving as vice president, something he's repeatedly denied.