Additional Hunter Biden Lawyer Withdraws From Case

U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika has accepted Hunter Biden's attorney Brian McManus' request to withdraw from his case.

"Counsel’s withdrawal is governed by ABA Rule of Professional Conduct 1.16, pursuant to which 'a lawyer may withdraw from representing a client if ... good cause for withdrawal exists,'" McManus wrote in his filing.

Biden is facing charges for tax evasion and firearm possession. Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images

The news comes after Biden's attorney Christopher Clark withdrew from the case early last week, citing indivisibility of continuing to represent a client in a trial in which he may be called as a witness.

Biden had previously reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors that would have seen him plea guilty to federal income tax and firearm possession charges. After questioning from Noreika, that deal later fell apart.