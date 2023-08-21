Additional Hunter Biden Lawyer Withdraws From Case - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Additional Hunter Biden Lawyer Withdraws From Case

The news comes after Biden's attorney Christopher Clark withdrew from the case early last week

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika has accepted Hunter Biden's attorney Brian McManus' request to withdraw from his case.

"Counsel’s withdrawal is governed by ABA Rule of Professional Conduct 1.16, pursuant to which 'a lawyer may withdraw from representing a client if ... good cause for withdrawal exists,'" McManus wrote in his filing.

Download
Hunter Biden speaks on stage at the World Food Program USA's Annual McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony at Organization of American States on April 12, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Biden is facing charges for tax evasion and firearm possession.Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images

The news comes after Biden's attorney Christopher Clark withdrew from the case early last week, citing indivisibility of continuing to represent a client in a trial in which he may be called as a witness.

Biden had previously reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors that would have seen him plea guilty to federal income tax and firearm possession charges. After questioning from Noreika, that deal later fell apart.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.