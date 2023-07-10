Actor Hill Harper Announces 2024 Bid To Replace Outgoing Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow

Actor Hill Harper announced Monday his bid to replace outgoing Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who is not seeking a fifth term.
Harper, a political neophyte known for his roles in CSI: NY, Limitless, and The Good Doctor, told The Detroit News he’s running because “we deserve a better brand of politics than politics as usual.”
“There’s a high degree of frustration by a lot of Democrats ― not just African-American Democrats in Michigan ― that for the first time in 57 years Michigan does not have a Black Democratic representative in Congress. And that is going backwards,” Harper, told the outlet.
He finalized his plans to launch his campaign last week, shooting his announcement video and ordering campaign t-shirts.
Harper is the latest Democrat to challenge Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) in the state’s primary, who was one of the first to announce her bid and raised $2.3 million by the end of March.
He is now joining Michigan State Board of Education President Pamela Pugh, former state Rep. Leslie Love, businessman Nasser Beydoun, and attorney Zack Burns who are all vying for the seat as well.
