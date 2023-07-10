Actor Hill Harper Announces 2024 Bid To Replace Outgoing Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Actor Hill Harper Announces 2024 Bid To Replace Outgoing Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow

Harper is the latest Democrat to challenge Democrat Elissa Slotkin in the state’s primary

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Hill Harper attends the Build Series to discuss ‘The Good Doctor’ at Build Studio on September 23, 2019 in New York City. Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Actor Hill Harper announced Monday his bid to replace outgoing Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who is not seeking a fifth term. 

Harper, a political neophyte known for his roles in CSI: NY, Limitless, and The Good Doctor, told The Detroit News he’s running because “we deserve a better brand of politics than politics as usual.”

“There’s a high degree of frustration by a lot of Democrats ― not just African-American Democrats in Michigan ― that for the first time in 57 years Michigan does not have a Black Democratic representative in Congress. And that is going backwards,” Harper, told the outlet. 

He finalized his plans to launch his campaign last week, shooting his announcement video and ordering campaign t-shirts. 

Read More

Harper is the latest Democrat to challenge Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) in the state’s primary, who was one of the first to announce her bid and raised $2.3 million by the end of March.

He is now joining Michigan State Board of Education President Pamela Pugh, former state Rep. Leslie Love, businessman Nasser Beydoun,  and attorney Zack Burns who are all vying for the seat as well. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.