ACLU and Planned Parenthood Appeal Ruling on Nebraska Abortion Ban

Planned Parenthood and the ACLU of Nebraska filed a notice of appeal to the Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday, challenging a district court judge’s August 11 ruling which upheld the state’s 12-week abortion ban and restrictions on gender-affirming care.
“We will never stop fighting for the reproductive freedom, bodily autonomy, and health of our Nebraska communities. We are doubling down on that commitment with this appeal,” president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States Ruth Richardson said in a statement. “Planned Parenthood is dedicated to continuing to provide abortion care to the patients we can legally see within the 12-week limit and will continue to connect other patients in Nebraska with the resources they need to get to the essential care they so desperately need, wherever they may be.”
In May, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signed LB574, which includes a 12-week abortion ban and gender-affirming restrictions for minors, into law. But the Nebraska ACLU and Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit, challenging the law and requesting an emergency order to block it. The plaintiffs argued that the measure violated the state’s single subject legislation requirement.
Earlier this month, Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret, siding with GOP attorney general Mike Hilgers, ruled that LB574 is not in violation of the state’s single subject requirement for legislation.
