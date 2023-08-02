Accused Trump Co-Conspirator John Eastman’s Legal Team Says He Would Reject Plea Deal: Report

John Eastman, a lawyer who has been accused of helping create former President Donald Trump's "fake electors scheme" in Trump's third indictment, would rather go to trial than accept a plea deal from federal prosecutors if they decided to offer him one, Eastman's lawyers told NBC.
The lawyers told NBC that the indictment "relies on a misleading presentation of the record to contrive criminal charges against presidential candidate Trump and to cast ominous aspersions on his close advisors."
"With respect to questions as to whether Dr. Eastman is involved in plea bargaining, the answer is no," Eastman's lawyers said. "But if he were invited to plea bargain with either state or federal prosecutors, he would decline. The fact is, if Dr. Eastman is indicted, he will go to trial. If convicted, he will appeal."
Eastman's legal team claims that "countless" amounts of "false presentation of the record" will emerge from this indictment.
Trump's co-conspirators were unnamed in the official indictment, however Eastman is assumed to be "Co-Conspirator 2" based on the description of a lawyer who devised a "strategy to leverage the Vice President's ceremonial role overseeing the certification proceeding to obstruct the certification of the presidential election."
