Abortion, Transgender Policies Slow House Consideration of Defense Bill

Republican leaders are wrestling over whether to allow votes related to abortion and other controversial topics as the House began debate on the annual defense policy bill Wednesday.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., wants to limit amendments to the bill to those most directly related to defense and avoid allowing votes on unrelated or tangentially related political topics that if adopted could endanger the broad bipartisan support the defense bill typically earns.

But the far right of McCarthy’s conference wants to vote on amendments that would roll back Pentagon policies they feel have overstepped the military's mission and dipped into culture wars, like abortion and transgender policy.

“We just need a strong defense authorization bill instead of continued social engineering,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, the policy chair of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, said.

One amendment Freedom Caucus members and other conservatives want a vote on would block enforcement of a Pentagon policy that allows service members seeking abortion services to get paid leave and reimbursed travel costs.

“It's an important issue, and it's violative of existing law and practice and we ought to address it ... rather than just letting the president and the Defense Department keep doing that by fiat,” Roy said.

Conservatives would also like to have votes on measures to prohibit the military’s health care plan from covering sex reassignment surgeries and gender hormone treatments for transgender individuals, and ones seeking to remove race-based training.

But Democrats warn such amendments are “poison pill policy riders” that would risk their support — especially one to revoke paid leave for women in the service seeking abortions.

“That one is deeply problematic, and if it was included I think would be as close to a red line as I think we’re willing to discuss,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., said.

Aguilar added that he’s supported every prior defense authorization bill, even under Republican majorities, but he can’t say he will support this one without knowing whether those controversial policies will make it in.

The Rules Committee, which decides which amendments get floor votes, reported out a measure late Monday setting up votes on nearly 300 amendments to the defense bill that are less controversial than the ones still under consideration.

The House adopted that rule Wednesday afternoon, kicking off debate on those 289 amendments while lawmakers decide behind the scenes what others should be considered.

Moderate Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, voted for the rule after warning earlier in the day he would vote against it.

The defense bill “isn’t ready for prime time,” Gonzales tweeted Wednesday morning. “Count me as a NO on any rule vote to bring it to the floor as is.”

A spokesperson for Gonzales did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why he changed his mind.

But House Republicans did make one change to the rule before voting on it. They voted to remove a Democratic amendment from the list scheduled to get votes. That amendment, from Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif., would have expanded a program that provides non-citizen service members and their families temporary protection from deportation while they pursue permanent legal status to include honorably discharged veterans.

"With this vote to strike my amendment, Republicans are explicitly denying noncitizen veterans a chance at citizenship after they return home from combat – often with physical, emotional, and mental injuries from putting their bodies on the line for this country," Correa said in a statement. "Our veterans deserve more than empty promises and backpedaling."

Whenever a decision is made on additional amendments, the Rules Committee will reconvene to report out another measure setting up those votes.

Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla., told reporters he hopes the second round of amendments are settled on this week but he does not know for sure when those decisions will be made.

Asked whether he expects the committee will ultimately allow a vote on an amendment to block the Pentagon’s abortion policy, Cole said, “I would expect so, but I don’t know.”

House GOP leaders had planned to pass the defense authorization bill this week so they can move onto other must-pass legislation, including the 12 annual spending bills needed to avert a government shutdown this fall.

McCarthy started downplaying those expectations Tuesday, saying "there's not a timeline” on passing the defense bill.

"I want to get it done right," he said.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., also told reporters Wednesday that the timing is less important than getting the policy right.

“If we can finish it all this week, we will,” he said. “If it takes more time, we'll take it.”

Scalise said he would not describe the delay on the more controversial amendments as a “​​reticence” to allow votes on them.

“There were over 1,500 amendments filed, so it's not like you just say, let's let all 1,500 amendments in,” he said. “We go through all of the amendments, and we work with the members. And so that process is going on right now.”

Democrats, meanwhile, think GOP leaders would be better off working with their party to get the needed votes for the bill than trying to appease the ultra-conservative faction.

Leaders of the New Democrat Coalition, which represents more moderate members of the party, said McCarthy should work with “sensible lawmakers” in both parties rather than “caving to the most extreme elements of his party.”

“Each year, the NDAA passes with overwhelming bipartisan majorities, and this year should be no different,” Reps. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., Marilyn Strickland, D-Wash., and Derek Kilmer, D-Wash., said in a statement.

Stephen Neukam contributed to this report.