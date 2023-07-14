GOP Presidential Candidates Clash Over How Far to Push Abortion Restrictions

DES MOINES, Iowa — The GOP’s internal battle over banning abortions at six weeks versus 15 weeks spilled into public view at a conservative cattle call in Iowa on Friday.

A half-dozen Republican presidential candidates, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, gathered in Des Moines to woo evangelical voters in the first-in-the-nation caucus state.

The abortion policy debate came into clear view when Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a six-week abortion ban into law on stage at the Family Leadership Summit. Even some White House hopefuls who cheered Iowa’s new law, which is already facing a legal challenge, suggested the party might find more national consensus with a 15-week ban.

“I heartily support what Iowa is doing in passing the heartbeat bill,” Pence told reporters in Iowa. “What I’m advocating for on the federal level is a 15-week minimum standard.”

A year after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, ending the national right to abortion, Republicans are facing an intra-party debate over how far to push abortion restrictions in the United States.

Most abortions are banned in more than a dozen states, despite polling that shows nearly three-quarters of American adults believe abortion should be legal in the first six weeks of pregnancy.

Support for abortion decreases later into a pregnancy, according to a recent survey from the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Roughly half of American adults said abortion should be allowed at the 15-week mark and around one-third said the same at the 24-week mark, when the fetus becomes viable – the legal standard under Roe. Just a quarter said abortion should always be legal.

“I’m calling on all my Republican fellow candidates to endorse, as they should here today, a minimum standard of 15-week ban at the federal level,” Pence said. “I think it’s an idea whose time has come. I believe it is supported by a decisive majority of the American people. And as president of the United States, I’ll work every day to get a 15-week minimum standard enacted into law on my desk and enshrined in the laws in the land.”

Republican presidential candidate, former Vice President Mike Pence fields questions from former Fox News Television personality Tucker Carlson at the Family Leadership Summit on July 14, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas made a similar comment earlier in the day, telling reporters that a 15-week abortion ban may be a policy area where Republicans can build support. Hutchinson noted that he signed a near-total abortion ban in 2021 that is stricter than Iowa’s new law, and called Arkansas the “number one pro-life state in the nation.”

“What’s been proposed at the national level at 15 weeks, with the exceptions that I’ve talked about, is a place we might be able to arrive at consensus,” Hutchinson said.

DeSantis stopped short of saying he’d sign a national six-week abortion ban if elected president, although he signed a similar bill into law in Florida this year.

“I will be a pro-life president. Of course I want to sign pro-life legislation,” DeSantis said in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson at the summit. “I don’t think Rome’s built in a day. I think it’s going to take time to make progress in some parts of the country. But as president I will be somebody who will use the bully pulpit to support governors like Kim Reynolds when she’s got a bill, other states as they advance the cause of life.”

The Florida governor doubled-down on the six-week abortion ban Florida enacted April: “If I had a chance to do it again, I’d do it every day of the week and twice on Sunday,” DeSantis said.

Former President Donald Trump, who skipped the summit in Des Moines, described DeSantis’s 6-week abortion ban in Florida as “harsh" in an interview with The Messenger earlier this year.



Many abortion supporters note that few people realize they are pregnant at six weeks, which given how pregnancies are dated is only two weeks after the first missed menstrual period. In effect, six-week laws often function as full-on bans by another name.

The day-long conservative event was one of Iowa’s first major candidate gatherings of the 2024 cycle. More than 2,000 attendees gathered at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center, which is across the street from a Planned Parenthood office.

Iowa Republican state Rep. John Wills was honored on stage at the Family Leadership Summit for his role in passing the state’s new abortion law this week. Wills, who has endorsed DeSantis, said the difference between a six-week ban and a 15-week ban is significant.

“In Iowa, in between six weeks and 20 weeks, which is what our current bill is, there's 2,000 babies aborted. Iowa is a small state. So there's 2,000 babies aborted in Iowa that we are now going to save per year with the heartbeat bill. I think that's significant,” Wills told The Messenger. “Just look at Florida, for example. That's a huge amount of our babies that are going to be saved.”

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy told reporters that Iowa was on “solid footing” with its new abortion law, but did not say whether he would prefer a six-week ban, a 15-week ban or something else.

“I think that states that adopt a six-week ban are on perfectly solid footing to continue and see that through,” Ramaswamy said. “Going through the democratic process to accomplish that is perfectly legitimate.”