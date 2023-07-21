AARP Poll Shows Presidential Race Deadlocked in Competitive Congressional Districts

A survey conducted by a bipartisan polling team for the AARP found that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R, fared better than former President Donald Trump in a head-to-head matchup with President Joe Biden among likely voters across 40 competitive congressional districts.

The poll, conducted by Fabrizio Ward and Impact Research among 1,752 likely voters between July 5-11, found Biden led Trump, 47%-43%. However, DeSantis was tied with Biden, 45%-45%. The margin of error was plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

Among voters over 50, Trump led Biden, 46%-45, while DeSantis led Biden 48%-43%.

Fabrizio Ward polled for Trump in 2020, and Impact Research was Biden’s pollster for the last election.

Voters over age 50 said candidates' Social Security and Medicare stances were crucial factors in determining who gets their vote next year (81% and 77%).

“Candidates can’t afford to ignore the issues that matter to the 50+ — who will likely be the decisive voting bloc in 2024 — especially in an election cycle where control of Congress and the White House are both up for grabs,” said Nancy LeaMond, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy and Engagement Officer.

Biden’s job approval among these voters in critical congressional battlegrounds was at 43%, while 55% disapproved of his job performance.

Trump’s recalled job approval was higher than Biden’s. Forty-nine percent of voters said they approved of Trump’s job as president while 50% said they disapproved. Those numbers were buoyed by voters aged 50-64 — 58% in that age group approved of Trump’s presidency. For comparison, only 40% of those voters approve of Biden’s presidency.

Democrats and Republicans were tied in the generic congressional ballot, 44%-44%. However, voters aged 50-64 backed the GOP 52%-35%, while voters over 65 narrowly broke for Democrats, 46%-43%. Most voters view both congressional Democrats (51%) and Republicans (52%) unfavorably.

The survey found that 76% of voters were motivated to vote, with equal enthusiasm among voters of both parties. However, 85% of voters over 50 said they were motivated to vote, more than the 67% of voters aged 18-49 who said the same.

“Voters 50+ are set to be the deciding voter bloc in the battle to control the next Congress: they are expected to be a majority of voters in battleground districts next year and have a significantly higher motivation to vote,” the report said.