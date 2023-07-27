A Small Bank Loaned Trump the $225 Million He Needed to Run for President in 2024: Report

After former President Donald Trump's longtime lender and bank cut ties with him following the Jan. 6 insurrection and loan repayments loomed, a lesser known bank stepped up to the plate to help Trump finance his next bid for the White House, the Washington Post reported.

Online-only financial firm Axos Bank, previously known as Bank of Internet USA, reportedly specializes in loaning to borrowers that other banks may forgo.

Gregory Garrabrants, Axos Bank's CEO and a known GOP donor, signed off on a $100 million loan for Trump Tower in Manhattan one day after Trump's accounting firm warned Trump against relying on his "statement of financial condition," the Post reported.

Three months later, Garranbrants approved another $125 million loan for Trump's Doral, Florida golf resort.

Former President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15, 2023. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP/Getty Images

The two large loans signed by Axos Bank to Trump totaled $225 million.

Axos also reportedly assisted in financing a loan for $375 million investor purchase of Trump's D.C. hotel.

After reviewing disclosure records, loan documents and financial experts, the Post found that these loans were essential to stabilizing Trump's ability to launch a campaign for president in 2024.

"It was crucial … that someone gave him credit or he could have had loans going into foreclosure," Bert Ely, a longtime independent banking analyst, told the Post. "And that was also an important factor for him politically."

Trump's loans reportedly came with much stiffer terms than his previous ones and Garrabrants said Trump "never refused" to give them any of the information they required.

"I assume the only reason Donald Trump was willing to put up with it is because no one else was willing to make a loan," Edward Hemmelgarn, who closely follows Axos as president of Shaker Investments, an investor in the bank told the Post.

Garrabrants has not spoken publicly about his approval of Trumps loans, but he told the Post in June that it was not a political decision, but he did it because it was profitable for his bank and he didn't agree with the bankers who avoided Trump due to his ties to the insurrection.

The Axos Bank CEO donated $9,600 to support Trump’s 2020 campaign, according the Post, but has not met the former president, only his son Eric Trump.