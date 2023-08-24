A Home-State Advantage for Christie? Like the Candidate, Debate Moderators MacCallum and Baier Are From ‘Joisey’ - The Messenger
A Home-State Advantage for Christie? Like the Candidate, Debate Moderators MacCallum and Baier Are From ‘Joisey’

The Garden State will have a healthy contingent onstage at the GOP debate in Milwaukee

Published |Updated
Ciro Scotti
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 08: Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier host FOX News Channel’s “Democracy 2022: Election Night” at Fox News Channel Studios on November 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Fox debate moderators Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie have a lot in common — at least on paper.

Both MacCallum and Christie are about the same age — MacCallum is 59, Christie is 61. Baier is younger, at 53. MacCallum and Christie grew up about 17 miles from one another in New Jersey: MacCallum in Wycoff, Christie in Livingston. Baier was raised further south, in Rumson. All three are Catholics. MacCallum has three children, Baier has two, Christie has four.

But whether that all means MacCullum and Baier will cut Christie any slack remains to be seen.

Join The Messenger’s Politics team on the ground in Milwaukee for full coverage of the debate tonight on our site

