A Home-State Advantage for Christie? Like the Candidate, Debate Moderators MacCallum and Baier Are From ‘Joisey’

TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster
Fox debate moderators Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie have a lot in common — at least on paper.
Both MacCallum and Christie are about the same age — MacCallum is 59, Christie is 61. Baier is younger, at 53. MacCallum and Christie grew up about 17 miles from one another in New Jersey: MacCallum in Wycoff, Christie in Livingston. Baier was raised further south, in Rumson. All three are Catholics. MacCallum has three children, Baier has two, Christie has four.
But whether that all means MacCullum and Baier will cut Christie any slack remains to be seen.
Join The Messenger’s Politics team on the ground in Milwaukee for full coverage of the debate tonight on our site
Read More
- Fox News Announces Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum Moderating First GOP Debate, but Will Trump Show Up?
- Christie Criticizes Debate Moderators: ‘Completely Out of Control’
- Fox Business to Host Second GOP Primary Debate in September
- Fox News Anchors Prep For Debate, With or Without Trump
- How To Watch the First Republican Primary Debate Live
- Fox News Anchor Bret Baier Says Trump Made ‘Calculated’ Decision to Turn Self In Night After Debate
The Messenger Morning NewsletterEssential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics
- Conservative Anti-Trump Group Launches Campaign Hitting Him Over Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- Michael Cohen Says He Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump Getting ‘Royal Treatment’ in GeorgiaPolitics
- Trump’s DC Trial Over Attempts to Overthrow Election Slated for March 2024, a Day Before Super TuesdayPolitics
- Lawmakers Want to Add to Biden’s Emergency Spending RequestPolitics
- Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s JurisdictionPolitics