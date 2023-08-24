A Home-State Advantage for Christie? Like the Candidate, Debate Moderators MacCallum and Baier Are From ‘Joisey’

Fox debate moderators Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie have a lot in common — at least on paper.

Both MacCallum and Christie are about the same age — MacCallum is 59, Christie is 61. Baier is younger, at 53. MacCallum and Christie grew up about 17 miles from one another in New Jersey: MacCallum in Wycoff, Christie in Livingston. Baier was raised further south, in Rumson. All three are Catholics. MacCallum has three children, Baier has two, Christie has four.

But whether that all means MacCullum and Baier will cut Christie any slack remains to be seen.

