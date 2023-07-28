‘A Ho-Hum Development’: Experts Downplay Trump’s New Criminal Charges Compared to Imminent Jan. 6 Case

The Messenger Scale measures the magnitude of any singular news event, just as the Richter scale does for earthquakes. It assigns a simple 1-10 number based on input from our panel of nearly 90 "news seismologists" from the worlds of politics, policy, law, history, academia and media. They come from across the entire political spectrum in order to provide readers with a balanced response to major news events.

Our expert panel said the new criminal charges tacked onto the classified documents case against former President Trump scores a 6.1 out of 10.

What happened?

Former President Donald Trump was charged Thursday with several new criminal counts in Special Counsel Jack Smith's case involving the mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

The context:

The superseding indictment adds three new charges to the case against Trump, including willful retention of national defense information and two new obstruction counts based on allegations the former president and a pair of aides attempted to delete video surveillance footage at the private Mar-a-Lago club in the summer of 2022.

Thursday's legal developments also include the addition of a second co-defendant alongside Trump and his valet, Walt Nauta. Carlos De Oliveira, a Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker, was added to the original indictment against Trump and Nauta, and he's now charged with an obstruction conspiracy tied to the surveillance footage.

What are the experts saying?

It’s stunning that indicting a former president for obstruction would not be a chart-topping 10, but relative to adding counts of disseminating classified documents or the impending Jan. 6 indictment, for example, this is almost a ho-hum development. It reminds me of security video evidence of convicted media baron Conrad Black personally removing boxes of subpoenaed records that formed the basis of an obstruction conviction against him, but since Trump pardoned Black, I can sense why Trump would not recognize this is a serious crime. Randall Samborn, former spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago

Not only did they add a new co-defendant, but they added charges both relating to an attempt to destroy evidence and listing the document that was shown to the writer and publisher at the Bedminster Club, directly refuting the publicly advanced theory of defense that there was no document. David Weinstein, partner at Jones Walker and a former South Florida federal prosecutor

The potential Jan. 6 charges loom much larger than additional charges in an existing case, regardless of the damning nature of these new charges. Emily Pierce, crisis communications consultant at EKP Capitol Strategies and former Obama-era DOJ spokesperson

Conversations they have obtained are damning. ...Doesn’t delay trial a day. Evidence likely compelling. Ty Cobb, former Trump White House attorney

Not all developments are important. Unless you are the handyman who got charged this is not a big deal. Paul Rosenzweig, founder of Red Branch Consulting and ex-deputy assistant secretary for policy at the Department of Homeland Security

What’s next?

De Oliveria is summoned to appear in federal court in Miami on Monday. The criminal trial is scheduled to begin May 20, 2024, in Fort Pierce, Fla., federal court.

To compare:

Our three previous highest readings to date for The Messenger Scale are:

Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol: 9.8

Trump’s Federal Indictment in Miami: 8.6

Supreme Court rejects affirmative action on college campuses: 7.6

Comparable scores to Trump's superseding indictment are:

The release of the Mueller report: 6.3

Jury rules Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards Jean Carroll $5 million: 6.1

Trump's not guilty plea in Miami: 6.1

Our three lowest readings to date for The Messenger Scale are:

A CNN report on a flood at the Mar-a-Lago pool raising prosecutors suspicions : 3.9

Comer releases Biden family probe update without showing link to president: 3.8

Trump's lawyers request a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland: 3.6

