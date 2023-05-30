A Critical Week on Capitol Hill off to Rocky Start

A handful House conservatives are lining up to oppose the debt limit deal struck by Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden, but so far it doesn't look like it'll be enough to derail the bill.

Hardline conservative Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) was early out of the gates this weekend threatening the bill the critical Rules Committee, which meets at 3 pm Tuesday. Several other members of the Freedom Caucus have also come out in opposition.

Roy claimed on social media that McCarthy conceded during his fight earlier this year to become speaker that no bill would advance through the Rules Committee without all nine GOP members on the panel agreeing.

“A reminder that during Speaker negotiations to build the coalition, that it was explicit both that nothing would pass Rules Committee without AT LEAST 7 GOP votes - AND that the Committee would not allow reporting out rules without unanimous Republican votes,” Roy said on Twitter.

Roy is joined by Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), who has also offered sharp criticism of the debt ceiling deal, on the committee. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) sits on the committee and has not signaled publicly whether he supports the compromise.

The Rules Committee is usually manned by allies of the House speaker. But holdouts of McCarthy during his fight to hold the gavel won a concession to have more conservatives placed on the panel.

The threat from Roy to muck up the Rules Committee hearing highlights the challenge faced by GOP leadership to corral enough support from their conference to get the deal through the chamber.

House Republicans saying ‘no’ to the deal

Roy and Norman are just part of the chorus of conservative voices that have offered considerable pushback to the deal between McCarthy and the White House.

At least 13 House Republicans had said by Tuesday morning that they would vote against the bill. The Republican defections from the deal go beyond hardline conservatives.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said Tuesday that she was planning to vote against the debt ceiling deal. Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas), a freshman lawmaker who is a McCarthy ally, also said Tuesday he was a 'no' on the bill.

The House Freedom Caucus, a group of over 40 conservatives in the chamber, is set to speak to the media on Tuesday. The caucus has pushed GOP leadership to “hold the line,” blasting the compromise as unacceptable.

Democrats will be asked to deliver votes

Given the outrage from some in the Republican conference, House Democrats will be asked to offer their support for the bill in order to get it through the House.

While liberal members of the caucus have criticized the deal, more moderate lawmakers have already given their public approval of the bill.

The leadership of the New Democrat Coalition, a center-left group of almost 100 lawmakers, said this week that it supported the measure.

House Democratic leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has said while he expects many on the left to not vote for the deal, Republicans can count on support from his caucus.