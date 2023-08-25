60% of Americans Think Trump Should Stand Trial Before Election: Poll

A majority of Americans say they think former President Donald Trump should stand trial on his federal charges of trying to overthrow the 2020 election before the next White House election, according to a new Politico Magazine/Ipsos.

In polling on two of Trump's legal cases, the 2020 election probe (61%) and his classified document case (62%), most respondents said they think the former president should stand trial before November 2024.

Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Steer N' Stein bar at the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The division along party lines is notable, with 89% of Democrats saying they think Trump should be tried in the election subversion case and 33% of Republicans saying the same. However, more Republicans, 46%, agreed with the 86% of Democrats who believe the sensitive documents case got to trial prior to the election.

About three in five Americans surveyed said that they understand the legal cases against the former president somewhat or very well.

The poll, which was conducted from Aug. 18-21, had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points. It is based on a representative sample of 1,032 U.S. residents, age 18 or older, including 272 Republican respondents, 321 Democratic respondents, and 319 independent respondents.