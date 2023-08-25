2028 Republican National Convention will be in Houston - The Messenger
Politics.
2028 Republican National Convention will be in Houston

Five years out from the convention, this represents the earliest city selection yet

Published
Alec Dent
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The 2028 Republican National Convention will take place in Houston, according to a report Friday.

Politico reported that the Republican National Committee informed the outlet that the Texas city had been selected as the next convention destination during their summer meeting in Milwaukee on Friday.

“After a smart business decision made by the RNC last spring to allow us to select the next convention city earlier than ever, we are looking forward to seeing Houston in the spotlight come 2028,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel told the outlet.

Also considered were Dallas, Nashville, Miami and Jacksonville, Fla.

In April 2022, the RNC passed a new rule allowing the committee to select convention cities six years before the convention occurs. The selection of Houston represents the earliest selection yet.

The four-day 2024 convention will be held in Milwaukee, and starts on July 15.

