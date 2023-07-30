2024 Candidates, Pundits React to Trump’s ‘Damning’ New Charges: ‘Acting Like Corleones with No Experience’

Donald Trump faced a wave of backlash and 2024 doomsday predictions over the news he's now being charged by the Department of Justice with attempting to delete surveillance footage from his Mar-a-Lago property.

The accusation stems from the former president's latest indictment, which charges him with mishandling classified materials.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and claimed surveillance footage was handed over to "thug" officials in a Sunday Truth Social post.

"It's pretty brazen. These guys were acting like the Corleones with no experience," 2024 hopeful Chris Christie told CNN in reaction to news about Trump's team.

The vocal Trump critic said he sees a potential crime in Trump's alleged obstruction.

"You can’t say there was no underlying potential crime here. This was the withholding on classified confidential information from the government, after 18 months of asking Donald Trump to return it voluntarily," he said. "Not only did he not return it, he lied about having it. This is not the kind of thing we can do."

On Fox News, legal analysts Paul Mauro and Katie Cherkasky argued Trump lost some ground in his legal fight thanks to the new superseding indictment.

"They’re talking about deletion of digital evidence and etc.. That’s the kind of stuff that can be tracked that’s very black and white to a jury. So this day and age with the CSI effect, that kind of stuff goes over well. So they’ve gained some ground here in the case against Mr. Trump," Mauro said.

Cherkasky meanwhile called the new accusations "quite damning."

"This new superseding indictment essentially brings forth different evidence, more evidence about specific allegations that Jack Smith has that President Trump allegedly directed individuals that worked for him to destroy information that was being sought by a subpoena ... so the facts of that are actually quite damning to a defendant.

Trump is also facing a potential indictment related to the January 6 Capitol riot and his insistence the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.

NBC's Chuck Todd predicted the former president's legal woes could collapse in on Republicans headed into 2024.

"That's what we know for now, and this is before any new indictments that could come from Jack Smith or from what’s going on in Atlanta," he said. "That's the moment, I think, that all of a sudden Republicans are going to ask themselves ‘What are we doing?’ But I don’t think it’s going to happen before it starts to play itself out."

Todd said he's been surprised how many people he's talked to who don't see the same seriousness in Trump's charges.

"I think that when it becomes clear that the public is uncomfortable with this, it may be too late, and he may already have the nomination," he said.

Trump received some support, including from fellow 2024 GOP hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy. The Republican candidate previously promised he would pardon Trump if he's elected and the latest news on his federal indictment hasn't changed his mind.

"I do believe I will move us forward, and I believe one of the right ways to do that is pardon the former president of the United States from what is clearly a politicized politicized persecution," he told CNN.

Fellow 2024 candidate Nikki Haley suggested in a CBS appearance meanwhile that she may also pardon Trump.

"I think that one of the things we have to look at is not what’s in the best interest of the president, but what’s in the best interest of [the] country," she said. "We have to move forward, we’ve got to quit living in the past. And I don’t want there to be all this division over the fact that we have a president serving years in jail over a documents trial. I want all this to go away."

In a separate CBS appearance, 2024 hopeful Asa Hutchinson pushed back on Republicans offering potential pardons to the former president.

"I think that anybody who promises pardons during the presidential campaign is not serving our system of justice well and it’s inappropriate," he said.