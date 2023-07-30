2024 Candidate Will Hurd Reacts to GOP Crowd Booing Him Over Trump Criticism: ‘What I Was Saying Was the Truth’
The Republican was jeered after declaring the former president was only running to 'stay out of prison'
Will Hurd doubled down on his Donald Trump criticism after receiving boos from a GOP crowd at the 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Iowa.
Appearing with Chuck Todd on NBC's Meet the Press, the 2024 GOP hopeful was asked about the crowd turning on him as he declared Trump is only running for president to "stay out of prison."
"There were a lot of people that actually clapped and then more, there were more people that just sat there politely and probably understand and knew what I was saying was the truth," Hurd claimed on Sunday.
Hurd criticized other Republicans who are not willing to directly criticize the former president.
"If you’re afraid to talk about Donald Trump or talk about his baggage, then you’re not ready to be President of the United States," he said.
Trump lashed out at Hurd and mocked him over his booing crowd in a Truth Social post.
"In Iowa last night I noticed that a little known, failed former Congressman, Will Hurd, is ridiculously running for President. He quit Congress because it would have been impossible for him to win in his district - he did a really bad job. Anyway, he got SERIOUSLY booed off the stage when he said I was running 'to stay out of jail,'" Trump wrote, adding Hurd's theory was "wrong."
Trump is facing charges of mishandling classified materials and attempting to obstruct a Department of Justice investigation. He could also soon be facing another federal indictment related to the January 6 Capitol riot and his unproven claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
Todd also asked Hurd on Sunday if he'd consider being part of a third party bid from the group No Labels if Trump and President Joe Biden end up with the nominations from the two major parties in light of Hurd's low polling.
Hurd did not rule out the possibility but said he would not want to do anything to benefit Trump in a general election.
"I wouldn't want something that potentially would lead to Donald Trump winning," he said.
