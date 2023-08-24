13% of Republican Voters Want Candidate Who Wants to Win More Than Follow Election Rules: Poll

One in eight Republican voters say they would rather have a party nominee who would do whatever it takes to win as opposed to respecting the rules and customs of elections, per a new Washington Post/FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos poll.
Voters who identified themselves as "extremely conservative" were the most likely to say they prefer candidates who will do "whatever it takes to win." Men were also more likely to agree with that sentiment than women.
The vast majority of Republican primary voters, however, expressed a preference for abiding by the rules and customs of elections. The poll showed 85% of Republican primary voters preferred a candidate who is rule-abiding, notable during a primary season during which former President Donald Trump, who has faced multiple indictments on his actions following his election loss in 2020, has led polling.
The survey was conducted among 4,968 Republican primary voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.6 percentage points.
- Voters Want Age Limits for Elected Officials: Exclusive Poll
- Nearly 70% of Republicans Say Biden Did Not Legitimately Win 2020 Election: Poll
- DeSantis Backers Flood the Zone With Polls Showing He’s More Electable Than Trump Against Biden
- The Freedom Caucus helped Trump challenge the 2020 election. Next year it wants key positions in Congress.
- More Than Half in Iowa Poll Think Election Was Stolen From Trump: Poll
- A former Trump prosecutor wants to end prosecutor elections in Philadelphia because he doesn’t like who voters picked
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics
- Conservative Anti-Trump Group Launches Campaign Hitting Him Over Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- Michael Cohen Says He Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump Getting ‘Royal Treatment’ in GeorgiaPolitics
- Trump’s DC Trial Over Attempts to Overthrow Election Slated for March 2024, a Day Before Super TuesdayPolitics