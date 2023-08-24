13% of Republican Voters Want Candidate Who Wants to Win More Than Follow Election Rules: Poll

One in eight Republican voters say they would rather have a party nominee who would do whatever it takes to win as opposed to respecting the rules and customs of elections, per a new Washington Post/FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos poll.

Voters who identified themselves as "extremely conservative" were the most likely to say they prefer candidates who will do "whatever it takes to win." Men were also more likely to agree with that sentiment than women.

The vast majority of Republican primary voters, however, expressed a preference for abiding by the rules and customs of elections. The poll showed 85% of Republican primary voters preferred a candidate who is rule-abiding, notable during a primary season during which former President Donald Trump, who has faced multiple indictments on his actions following his election loss in 2020, has led polling.

The survey was conducted among 4,968 Republican primary voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.6 percentage points.