Young People Know Less History and Civics Than Ever — But the ‘Ideological Heartland’ Supports Teaching Them

Preparing young people to live and work in America today includes ensuring they are ready for the privileges and responsibilities of democratic citizenship. This is not happening, according to the most recent eighth-grade students’ test results in history and civics from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), the Nation’s Report Card.

The 2022 tests of a nationally representative sample of U.S eighth graders shows the lowest scores ever in history and the first drop in civics test scores since 1994, when the initial tests were given. The history test asks questions about students’ knowledge of central figures, dates, events, and understanding of historical ideas and movements. The civics test asks about students’ knowledge of government, ability to defend positions on political issues, and understanding of democratic participation.

Only 14% of students score “proficient” — the highest NAEP level — in history and only 22% score “proficient” in civics. More students in both subjects score “below basic,” the lowest level on NAEP: 31% in civics and 40% in history, mirroring the achievement declines from the 2022 NAEP tests in reading and mathematics.

NAEP information does not allow us to determine the causes of these dismal results, though experts suggest three reasons.

First, the problem may be young people’s reading skills. If students cannot read and comprehend history and civics material, they will not acquire content knowledge. “We need to include more civics and history in literacy lessons and add more deliberate literacy instruction in civics and history,” writes Susan Pimental, a literacy expert and former NAEP governing board member.

Second, fewer students report taking U.S. history courses in 2022 (68%) compared to 2018 (72%), and less than half (49%) took civics classes. The nonprofit CivXNow reports only seven states require a stand-alone middle-school civics course; 26 states and the District of Columbia do require some civics instruction; and 18 states have no requirements. “Course-taking matters,” says Peggy Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, the NAEP test administrator.

Third, a recent RAND study of elementary schools and teachers points to an “infrastructure problem.” State and school district building blocks such as academic standards, curriculum materials, accountability policies, assessment programs, teacher evaluation and professional development are “largely missing … and where … infrastructure is in place, its quality varied widely.”

In short, the remedy “is not rocket science. [It includes] solid standards, quality curricula, well-prepared teachers, time on task, and results-based accountability,” writes Chester E. Finn, Jr., president emeritus of the Thomas B. Fordham Institute.

Can we imagine teaching history and civics today with all the culture-war battles over controversial topics like racism and slavery?

Yes, we can.

Polling by More In Common shows there is less division on how to teach these subjects than the battle stories suggest. Democrats and Republicans share common ground on how to teach America’s national story. For example, majorities of Democrats, Republicans, independents and voters across races believe it is important to teach about slavery, segregation and Jim Crow laws.

The problem is that we have wrong ideas about what the “other side” believes. This perception gap or collective illusion is fueled by “conflict entrepreneurs [like] political and media actors [and] fought between imaginary enemies.”

Other polling suggests there is an "ideological heartland" of domestic realists in the country. This heartland is not a physical location but a state of mind not given to ideological extremes. Domestic realists lean left or right, or are part of that forgotten group called moderates and want practical actions, not culture-war posturing.

Roughly two-thirds of Americans live in this ideological heartland. By comparison, less than a quarter are staunch progressives or conservatives at the edges of the political spectrum, immersed in the culture wars.

“The American public is not nearly as partisan or polarized as you’ve been told,” writes Anthony Fowler, a political scientist at the University of Chicago. “Most Americans … on most issues [are] somewhere in the middle.”

Domestic realists are not indifferent to hot-button issues. They are less intense in their beliefs. They “favor” or “oppose” an issue, rather than “strongly” favor or oppose it. Domestic realists can disagree with others and live in relative harmony without waging ideological warfare.

An example of an approach to teaching history and civics that would appeal to domestic realists was developed by the nonprofit iCivics, founded by Justice Sandra Day O’Connor after she retired from the U.S. Supreme Court.

It created a coalition of individuals and organizations across the political spectrum to develop a K-12 roadmap for excellence in teaching history and civics, called Educating for American Democracy, that includes themes, guiding questions and other resources.

It is endorsed by over 200 organizations across the ideological spectrum that it calls champions. For example, it includes the nation’s two major teacher unions — the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association — and the conservative-leaning Thomas B. Fordham Institute.

Ensuring young people have an accurate and deep-rooted knowledge of American history and civics is one of the most important responsibilities that one generation has towards the next generation. Contrary to the headlines, there is an ideological heartland that supports doing this.

Bruno V. Manno is senior adviser for the Walton Family Foundation education program and a former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Education for Policy.