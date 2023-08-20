Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis called states the “laboratories of Democracy,” where ideas and programs could be tested, refined, and picked up by other states or the national government.

Wes Moore, Maryland's new Democratic governor is, in the Brandies mode, launching a new initiative to offer paid service jobs to high school graduates who are either deferring college plans or seeking to develop skills to go into the workforce. If successful, he believes this will serve as a model.

There’s a rich history of successful state initiatives as the inspiration for other venues, including national programs. H.W. Brands, a University of Texas FDR scholar, notes that New York's Temporary Emergency Relief Administration (started by FDR when he was governor) was the model for the New Deal's Federal Emergency Relief Administration. Several states had old-age pension programs before Social Security was enacted in 1935. More recently a model for Barack Obama's Affordable Health Care Act was Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney's state health care plan.

Moore is hot politically these days. Elected governor last year in his first run for public office, he is a graduate of Johns Hopkins, a Rhodes scholar, a former captain in the 82nd Airborne division who served in Afghanistan, a former investment banker, best-selling author, and former head of one of the larger non-profit anti-poverty organizations.

He's 44 years old.

Moore is one of the most talked-about political newcomers in Democratic circles since Barack Obama almost 20 years ago. (Pennsylvania's new governor, Josh Shapiro, is another.) Some Democrats already talk about Moore as a 2028 presidential candidate, while more than a few wish it were for 2024. He's heeding advice, including from former Baltimore Mayor Kurt Schmoke, to focus on governing, where success will shape his future.

Moore starts with considerable assets. He won a huge election victory last year, and polls show he retains that popularity. The state legislature is more than two-to-one Democratic, and he inherited from Republican Gov. Larry Hogan a state in good economic and fiscal shape.

While AmeriCorps and the Peace Corps are successful national service programs, there have been only piecemeal efforts in some states, says Michael D. Smith, the CEO of AmeriCorps. “Gov. Moore is taking service to a new level. He enlists good people, is determined, doesn't get caught in the paralysis of analysis and thinks big — he sees this as a moonshot moment.”

Moore, who is passionate that “this is an idea whose time has come,” wanted to get off to a quick start. Having negotiated funding for the program from the legislature, Moore selected a service expert, Paul Monteiro, former director of the AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America to head the new agency, the Department of Service and Innovation. Applications are coming in, and the jobs will commence in mid-October.

The program starts relatively small, 200 service members this year. They are expected to be working in health care, education, climate, law enforcement and some private sector jobs. Any high school graduate is eligible. They will be paid $15 an hour for a 40-hour week. Both those in the program and those who couldn't get in this year, will receive job training, mentoring and financial literacy lessons. If they successfully complete nine months of service, they will get a $6,000 bonus to be used for tuition if going to college or a taxable gift if going straight into the work force.

The governor said he envisions growing the program to 500 next year and 2,000 by the fourth year. These include a companion, probably smaller, Maryland Corps for adults or “seasoned” applicants as they're called, for the same pay and same types of jobs.

After four years, there will be an independent audit to see if these service citizens went on to higher education or better jobs, developing more skills.

In an interview, Moore was confident of the results and said he believes the benefits of service are deeper. Drawing on his own experience in the 82nd Airborne, he ventured, “If you're willing to serve, you're willing to come out of your comfort zones.” He believes that eventually this will create more unity, less polarization — as well as expanding individual opportunities.

Moore is on to something that the time is ripe.

One of the recommendations of a massive American Academy of Arts and Sciences proposal to invigorate democracy was “the expectation of a year of service.” In addition to AmeriCorps and the military, the report called for local programs offered by municipal governments and others. AmeriCorps’ Smith says its focus this year is helping localities “grow their service footprint.” The Moore initiatives, he believes, “will not just have an impact on the challenges communities are facing, but also accelerate career and educational pathways and bridge divides.”

Moore, a stranger to self-doubt, says the service program “will change Maryland forever. We are the first (state), but we won't be the last.”

