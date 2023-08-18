‘Would You Like PFAS with That?’ The Poison That Experts are Allowing into Your Food Every Day

There is a class of man-made chemicals that are quietly and slowly making you sick. Scientific studies have linked even small exposures to them with thyroid disease, liver damage, kidney and testicular cancer, autoimmune disease, childhood obesity, reproductive problems, birth defects, and adverse birth outcomes. Despite this parade of horribles, the agencies in charge of protecting your health are effectively allowing these chemicals onto your plates every single day.

The chemicals in question are per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a broad category that includes several thousand chemicals originally used in industrial settings. You may have read about them in the news: PFAS have been found in high concentrations near military bases and airports, in firefighting foams, and near chemical and manufacturing plants. Most recently, PFAS were discovered in nearly half of all U.S. tap water, setting off panic nationwide — and for good reason, given the PFAS connections to serious health problems in both children and adults. The EPA is only now beginning to seriously address it.

An equally disturbing — but much less publicized — problem, is the constant consumer exposure to PFAS through food.

To begin, there is functionally a straight line from PFAS in water to PFAS in food. Research demonstrates that plants — including fruits, vegetables, and grass — readily take up PFAS from ground, surface, and irrigation water, storing and bioaccumulating these chemicals in their stems, leaves, and fruits. PFAS are also present in high concentration in soil, compost, sludge fertilizers, pesticides, and even the air, making it that much easier for the food that we grow to be saturated with them. Even sustainable and organic farming practices are no defense against these chemicals; organic products routinely turn up high PFAS concentrations. And because PFAS bio-magnify up the food chain, they also easily contaminate seafood, poultry, and cattle (as well as organic or grass-fed milk, free-range eggs, and other animal products), until they end up in the species at the very top of the food chain: humans.

Beyond agriculture, PFAS may also transfer to our food from food packaging, such as juice bottles or paper plates and food containers and even PFAS-laced grease-resistant butter wrappers. They are likewise present in packaging used in both fast-food and health-conscious establishments. And they line most cooking and processing equipment both commercially and at home, including microwave popcorn bags, potentially migrating onto every ounce of food that passes through them.

In short, PFAS can — and do — find their way onto your plate, even if you do not live in a high contamination area and even if you attempt to eat an otherwise healthy diet.

What can be done about this issue, you might reasonably ask? Quite a bit.

The European Union already banned some PFAS years ago and is currently considering a total ban on the manufacture, distribution, and use of all PFAS as a class. In the meantime, the European Food Safety Authority regulates the concentration of certain PFAS in foods of animal origin, monitors the occurrence of all other PFAS substances in fruits, vegetables, and other food items, and several European countries have enacted bans on the use of PFAS in food contact materials.

The response on this side of the pond, however, is far worse. The many agencies in charge of ensuring American food safety are, at best, silent bystanders in this unfolding national health catastrophe. There are currently no federal regulations, maximum limits, or even advisories about the levels of PFAS in food items. In fact, the FDA actually permits the use of PFAS in food packaging and on food contact surfaces, despite mounting scientific evidence that these chemicals migrate onto the food itself.

What’s more, there is currently hardly any federal data about how much PFAS is in our food. Over the last four years, the FDA has tested only about 800 food samples across the country. (For comparison, a single grocery store in the U.S. carries on average 39,500 items.) Despite some of these samples turning up positive for PFAS and in the face of alarming results from private testing, there is no indication that the FDA intends to ratchet up its testing or to otherwise address this problem.

Similarly, despite dairy farms reporting staggering concentrations of PFAS in their animals and milk, the USDA has no rules or procedures in place to guarantee the safety of our food, or even to study the extent of the damage in a systematic way.

The CDC — which normally responds to cases of food contamination — has no protocols in place for handling PFAS in food.

The Biden administration has indicated that combating PFAS contamination is a top priority. Yet, neither its PFAS Strategy Team nor its National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health have addressed the issue of consumers’ continuous exposure to PFAS through food.

If we are truly serious about remedying this deeply entrenched, scientifically complex, and medically devastating problem, more and decisive action is needed.

A mandatory step in fighting PFAS exposure should be establishing ground truth about the extent of PFAS contamination in our food supply through large-scale, systematic, and scientifically reliable testing. Armed with comprehensive data, the agencies could then take appropriate measures to protect consumers, including banning the use of PFAS in food contact materials, regulating intentional and accidental adulteration of food items, removing contaminated food from the market, and remediating affected farmland.

All of these — and many more potential steps — are entirely within the agencies’ existing authority and, in the long run, could save millions of lives. All that is needed is the will to act. In the face of this daunting but entirely solvable public health crisis, this should not be so hard to find.

Katya S. Cronin is an Associate Professor in the Fundamentals of Lawyering Program at the George Washington University Law School. Prof. Cronin's research focuses on food safety and regulation, health law, and environmental toxic contaminants.