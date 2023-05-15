Donald Trump's town hall appearance on CNN last week has met furious backlash against the network, to a degree we rarely see. Some sample headlines:

Washington Post: "CNN leadership under fire after ‘disastrous’ Trump town hall”

Vanity Fair: “CNN’s Donald Trump Town Hall Was Essentially a Campaign Rally”

As CNN headlined its own story: “CNN faces harsh criticism after Trump unleashed a firehose of lies during its live town hall.”

"CNN should be ashamed of themselves," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) wrote on Twitter.

Associated Press reporter Seung Min Kim wrote from President Biden's plane that "The televisions on Air Force One, which are always turned to CNN, are currently turned onto MSNBC.”

But Emmy-award winning journalist Jonathan Swan noted that “Advisers to Trump are thrilled at how this is going so far for him. They can’t believe he is getting an hour on CNN with an audience that cheers his every line and laughs at his every joke.”

From a business perspective, CNN got something it hasn't had in two years of the Biden era: a relatively large audience. According to Nielsen, the Trump town hall from New Hampshire captured 3.1 million viewers, or nearly five times CNN's average in the 8 p.m. ET hour. But it also got something, both before and after the event, that it absolutely did not want: a #BoycottCNN hashtag as a top trending topic on Twitter, driven from the left, which is the bulk of its audience.

"You have every right to be outraged today and angry, never watch this network again," Anderson Cooper told viewers of his program the night after the town hall, adding that watching Trump answer questions from Republican voters was personally "disturbing." CNN's audience dropped back down to an average of about 538,000 viewers in primetime from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. the night after Trump's appearance.

While CNN attempts to get its house in order, the bigger question is what happens from here regarding Trump’s candidacy.

This ain't the 2016 presidential campaign, that's for certain. Back then, despite Trump making incendiary remarks right out of the gate during his campaign announcement in June 2015, every news outlet and late-night host embraced him.

Given the reaction to the CNN-Trump town hall, try to imagine Trump guest-hosting “Saturday Night Live”again, as he did in November 2015 as an announced candidate. Or try to imagine him sitting down with Chuck Todd on NBC's “Meet The Press” multiple times during that campaign season. And then attempt to wrap your head around how a conversation would go between Trump and Stephen Colbert or Jimmy Kimmel, who each hosted him hospitably in late 2015 when he was the Republican frontrunner. Kimmel even had Trump read a children's book during his appearance, drawing laughs from the Hollywood studio audience.

"This isn’t Putin’s Russia. This is Trump’s slice of America,” former Republican Joe Scarborough declared on MSNBC the morning after the CNN-Trump town hall. “And what I saw last night, at least, was as chilling as anything I’ve seen on television since Jan. 6th,” referring to the 2021 riot in the Capitol.

Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezinski interviewed Trump on multiple occasions during the 2016 campaign, including in a town-hall setting. These conversations were so friendly, so unchallenging, that Rolling Stone magazine unleashed a critical profile with the following headline and subhead: “Morning Blow: How Joe and Mika Became Trump’s Lapdogs; Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski should be herded into a rocket and shot into space for their brown-nosing of Trump.”

It's clear that Trump isn't going to be running back to “Morning Joe” or any late-night studio anytime soon. But what if ABC, CBS, PBS or CNBC decided they wanted to host a town hall for the candidate who received more votes in 2020 than any previous Republican contender (74 million)? Will they recall the viral calls to boycott CNN and simply say it wasn't worth the backlash and potential loss of audience?

As for Trump, it also is clear his base is unwavering in its support. His legal troubles seem only to have strengthened his candidacy thus far, turning him into a martyr and making his argument for him that he allegedly is being targeted by a weaponized justice system in an effort to destroy his White House bid.

Trump's lead has expanded to more than 40 points over Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) in Morning Consult's latest poll (60 percent to 19 percent), with no other candidate hitting double digits. Much can change between now and Election Day (Jeb Bush and Scott Walker were deemed the prohibitive favorites for the GOP nomination at this stage in 2015), but — for now — the odds-on favorite is the 45th president.

So while Trump appears in a good position to be the party's nominee, the last election showed that independent voters, along with suburban women and blue-collar Democrats in a handful of states (Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia), could again dictate who wins or loses in 2024. Remember, Georgia was decided by just 12,000 votes and Arizona by about 10,000, while Wisconsin was just a 20,000-vote margin for Biden. If Trump had flipped those votes his way, we currently would be in the third year of his second term.

To reach the voters he needs to win, Trump must do more than Truth Social posts and Q&As with friendly outlets and interviewers.

A post-2016 election analysis by data tracking firm mediaQuant found that Trump received $5.6 billion in free earned media during that election. For context, the former “Apprentice” star received more free media than Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio ... combined.

If the furious backlash against any news outlet that dares to host Trump in a town-hall setting continues to be the theme, don't expect him to come anywhere close to receiving that kind of free advertising this time around. And then consider that Trump says he has no interest in debating, and we could, ironically, be looking at Trump running — at least from a media perspective — the same kind of campaign as President Biden, who has yet to hold a solo press conference all year.

Eight years ago, Trump’s participating in an event like last week’s town hall was a regular occurrence. Now it's likely to be the exception. Trump may have to figure out how to reach the voters he needs, just as he did in mainstreaming Twitter among the political class in 2016.

Such is the state of journalism today, where much of corporate media is petrified of their own audiences — and, more importantly, treats them like children who can’t think for themselves.

Joe Concha is a media critic, politics and sports commentator, and a contributor on Fox News.