The coronavirus pandemic tore into this nation in ways that historians will write about for decades. The decimation of public trust, decline in social cohesion, and increased political polarization all have had profound effects. However, the largest story may turn out to be a rapid change in America’s demography. The start of the pandemic in 2020 coincided with a massive outflux from cities into the nation’s rural interior, and signs show that such a rural revival will occur again — perhaps much larger and more permanent.



Despite the fact that rural areas, generally speaking, are older than their urban and suburban peers, they have gained in population from domestic migration. Even the small increase in population since the pandemic began represents a major shift. Since 1950, rural areas’ proportion of the U.S. population has steadily declined. Country settings were more likely to bleed young people to larger population centers.



That is no longer the case.



For many who believed that leaving the big city was an impossible feat, that belief was put to the test during the first year of the pandemic. Large cities such as New York experienced a significant decline in population as residents fled to more rural pastures. Some of that population has moved back to their original cities of origin. But that actually furthers the point. When things get too difficult in large cities, people will leave. The increase in living costs, general prices, crime and decline of quality of life can and will lead to another renaissance.



We’ve seen a portion of this story before, but this time there’s a major twist. In the 1960s and 1970s, a large wave of people left the nation’s urban areas and headed mainly toward suburbs and small cities. In many ways, cities in the Rust Belt never truly recovered. The rural parts of the country did not see a significant rise in population during that period — and, in fact, many rural areas saw their populations decline from 1960 to 1980.



So, what’s the difference between then and now? Just as highways allowed urban residents to flee to the suburbs, COVID revealed that the internet and remote working will allow for hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people to head to rural areas if they so choose. If you have a good internet connection, you can take a white-collar job almost anywhere.



Secondly, there is another major difference between now and the last flight away from cities. The urban renewal engineered by leaders such as former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani made large cities acceptable again for young people and families. People moved where the jobs were, especially professionals. COVID broke the mold and demonstrated to workers and employers alike that such jobs could be released from the traditional office. The mental and physical tethers of the old way may fade away.



The decision to flee the nation’s large cities is obvious for many. Why stick around urban areas, many of which are plagued by brazen crime, drug use, tent cities and filth in the streets?



Violent crime, including assaults and homicide, in inner cities is well above its 2019 rate, and property crimes such as burglary and car theft are still rising. San Francisco alone has had nearly 10,000 car break-ins so far this year. Just last week, burglars driving a Lexus shamelessly made daylight smash-and-grabs from lines of parked cars — with no response from law enforcement. New York City’s subway system has become a crime-ridden nightmare, where tourists and random riders have been singled out by attackers. Earlier this month an Asian mother, visiting New York from Nevada with her two young daughters, was viciously attacked by a group of teens. Commuters have been thrown onto the tracks for no apparent reason.



In addition, many major metro areas have seen a large increase in homelessness. The Bay Area of California, including Oakland and San Francisco, has seen its homeless population increase by 35% since 2019. Seattle’s homeless population since 2016 has increased by almost a third. Austin essentially has seen its downtown transform into a massive tent city, largely for homeless drug addicts. It’s tough out there — and getting worse.



The homelessness issue is compounded by the wave of migrants who have entered the country since President Biden took office in 2021. Cities as large as New York are literally running out of hotels in which to house migrants, and residents of deep-blue Chicago have protested using former public buildings to house illegal aliens. Houston-area schools and hospitals are filling up with migrants, many of whom do not speak English. Today, Latinos make up the majority of the student body in Houston’s public school district.



The closure of major retailers and offices in cities such as San Francisco portends bad times ahead. Many working people are frustrated by matters such as rampant crime and high cost of living; in several large U.S. cities, those in charge have not prosecuted various crimes, releasing criminals back to the streets.

Why would any hard-working American family stick around in these cities? Especially given the steep cost of an increasingly low-quality of life. Median rent is $3,600 in San Francisco, $4,200 in Manhattan, $2,200 in Seattle and nearly $2,000 in Austin. Even those with well-paying jobs have difficulty earning enough to afford homes in cities such as San Francisco. The city saw a significant wave of departing tech employees who could not afford rental prices, even when earning more than $100,000 per year — and that was before the pandemic.



The same amount that would get you a cramped, noisy “starter apartment” in the Big Apple could buy you a literal mansion in what is sometimes sneered at as “flyover country” — the Midwest. If you can keep your salary and switch to a locale that provides you a large house, garage and decent car, why wouldn’t you move?



The full effect of America’s internal migration may take years to show itself, but it will be there. Restrictive building codes in cities and blue states will naturally lead to an increased movement to cheaper rural areas, now accessible for the professional class through remote work. These white-collar workers earn more than their average rural peers, which will lead to an increase in capital and spending. This, in turn, will drive local economic growth, which will lead to people coming to rural areas for both practical and boutique purposes. Many of these towns will be unique and practical at the same time.

There are some potential steep negatives from all of this for America’s small towns. After all, an influx of college-educated, white-collar employees could lead to a significant culture clash. And many of the relocated urban voters, at least at first, would be more likely to vote for Democrats. It’s certainly possible that many of these new residents will continue to mindlessly vote in favor of policies that caused the conditions that made them flee their old homes.

Meanwhile, who will be left in the nation’s large cities? Those who either won’t or can’t get out. Young people running up rent on a trust fund or credit card will always be a staple of large cities’ downtowns, no matter how high the crime rates or rents climb. Families who cannot afford to leave, especially if they have an urban-centric, blue-collar job, will also remain in the large cities. If these same cities continue to have lax policies toward vagrancy, the homeless population may continue to increase.



There are consequences to technology and bad governance. For the nation’s large cities, reliant for so long on strong, condescending cultural attitudes against rural Americans, it could be a perfect storm. However, with all the potential negatives of today’s cities, the prospect of a revival in rural America is alluring.

Kristin Tate (@KristinBTate) is a writer based in Texas focused on government spending, federal regulation and digital currencies. She is an on-air contributor for Sky News and routinely provides political commentary for U.S.-based cable networks. Her latest book is, “The Liberal Invasion of Red State America.”