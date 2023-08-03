Two big stories this year are directly connected to climate change — the nationwide clean energy manufacturing boom, as well as the shocking heat, disastrous floods and historic wildfires choking some of America’s largest cities with unhealthy levels of smoke. But many Republicans in Congress appear set on ignoring both as they work to reverse federal climate action, cut clean energy development and the jobs it creates, as well as dramatically ramp up oil and gas drilling. It’s apparently never hot enough for Republicans.

A year ago, Democrats passed, and President Biden signed, the Inflation Reduction Act, the largest-ever U.S. investment in clean energy and a big first step in transitioning away from the climate-polluting fossil fuels that got us into this mess. The result? Tens of thousands of jobs were created, and a sense of renewed hope that we can avoid an even more deadly future.

Sadly, Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) first priority (H.R. 1, in fact) was an energy bill that would gut the IRA, put an end to the Biden clean energy boom, and open our public lands and waters to even more oil and gas drilling. McCarthy ranks second among lawmakers receiving the most campaign funds from oil and gas interests, behind only Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va).

House Republicans’ proposed energy agenda would almost certainly lead to even hotter summers and more devastating weather events. It would cede a thriving global market for clean technologies to our overseas competitors and weaken domestic manufacturing. Such a reversal would read as an unmistakable message to the world that America is abandoning the fight for a more sustainable future. Tellingly, it would also further enrich oil and gas companies that already raked in a record $220 billion in profits last year alone.

Traffic warden Rai Rogers mans his street corner during an 8-hour shift under the hot sun in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 12, 2023, where temperatures reached 106 degrees amid an ongoing heatwave. More than 50 million Americans are set to bake under dangerously high temperatures this week, from California to Texas to Florida, as a heat wave builds across the southern United States. Frederic J. BROWN / AFP/Getty Images

Much like their years-long attempt to overturn the Affordable Care Act, Republicans seem determined to stop the clean energy revolution by any means necessary while supporting fossil fuel projects. H.R. 1 won’t get through the Democrat-controlled Senate, but that hasn’t stopped House Republicans from trying to roll back the IRA piecemeal through the appropriations process, prompting the White House to issue veto threats.

Across nearly all 12 appropriations bills, House Republicans have inserted language clawing back funds from key Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) programs, in some cases multiple times across different bills. Billions of dollars for rural energy, aid for small farmers, environmental justice investments, National Park maintenance — all would be eliminated under these bills, and that’s on top of massive, proposed cuts to existing government environmental programs and hosts of other riders attacking agency implementation of the IRA’s goals and Biden’s Justice40 initiative.

Decades of climate inaction have brought us to this moment, when our largest cities now choke on wildfire smoke, deadly flash flooding is a growing threat, crops fail and millions endure week after hellish week of searing record heat. Meanwhile, House Republicans are ignoring the consequences for their most vulnerable constituents, pushing for more fossil fuel use. We can’t ignore the influence the fossil fuel industry has: The oil and gas industry spent $124.4 million on federal lobbying last year, even while they saw record profits, according to Open Secrets.

This is the hottest summer in recorded history — but potentially the coolest one we will experience for the foreseeable future. If we can build on the positive start the IRA represents, the United States can lead the world to a better future, a cleaner environment and reliable, domestic sources of clean energy that can lessen our dependence on fossil fuel imports from unstable dictators.

But if we bow down to the fossil fuel industry’s efforts to continue expanding and polluting, as some Republicans appear willing to do, we will erase our nascent progress and lock ourselves into a much darker future. That is not alarmism. This summer, it has become rather obvious.

Kevin S. Curtis is the executive director of the National Resources Defense Council's NRDC Action Fund, a national environmental organization.