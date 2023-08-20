Will GOP Candidates Embrace Younger Voters Who Want Climate Solutions? - The Messenger
Opinion.
Opinion
Vector illustration of a red and blue ballot box with a white and blue earth on it.Robin Olimb/ Getty Images

There has been a serious shift among Republicans from mostly ignoring climate change to beginning to actually act on the issue. Elected leaders are listening to voters and shifting demographics.

I’ve seen this shift firsthand: In September 2019, I testified before a joint congressional committee as the lone conservative climate leader alongside three progressive activists. Nearly four years later, my organization, the American Conservation Coalition (ACC), which is focused on environmental action, will feature prominently at the upcoming GOP presidential debate in Milwaukee (as a headline sponsor of the official debate afterparty).

During that committee hearing in 2019, members of both parties seemed receptive to my message that the environment is an opportunity for robust collaboration in pursuit of solutions — not a partisan football. But it was also clear that much more work was needed to encourage smart, bipartisan climate legislation.

Four years later, the environment is still being politicized — without a doubt. But there’s also been undeniable movement. There is an increasing willingness from conservatives to engage productively on the topic, whether it’s using nature to fight back against climate change or expanding our cleanest, most reliable energy source: nuclear power. 

Bipartisan legislation to conserve our national parks, expand clean energy and empower farmers to fight climate change has all become law. Countless conservative climate organizations, not just ACC, helped make these smart actions possible.

The job certainly isn’t finished yet. We must continue to push GOP presidential candidates to productively engage on climate change. Simply opposing President Biden’s policies is not a functional policy. We need a vision for America, and our planet, to believe in. 

In 2022, our country saw the second-highest youth voter turnout in historyYoung Americans flocked to the polls, and they voted overwhelmingly blue — by approximately 28 points. This cannot be attributed entirely to the issue of climate change, but the perception that the entire Republican Party denies climate change and doesn’t care to address it was absolutely a factor in their disappointing electoral performance.

On the other hand, the Pew Research Center found that in June, only 45% of Americans are satisfied with Biden’s climate agenda. This could be an incredible opportunity for a Republican presidential candidate to come out swinging with an optimistic, actionable climate agenda that inspires the American people. The progressive climate agenda often seems like one of restriction; our climate agenda should be one of abundance.

There is a growing population of young Americans who believe that climate change is an urgent issue but want strong, level-headed solutions from conservatives to the climate challenges we face. Acknowledging this demographic, and offering a common-sense climate plan, would be a smart move for Republican presidential candidates and would go a long way toward appealing to young voters.

Benji Backer is the founder and executive chairman of the American Conservation Coalition (ACC). 

