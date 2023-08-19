The 2024 presidential race is shaping up to be more focused on courtrooms than the campaign trail. Expect more of the same through November of next year, which means a heavy cloud could block out everything else under the sun.

The biggest developments recently in the fight for the White House were former President Donald Trump’s indictment in Fulton County, Ga. and the appointment of a federal special counsel to investigate the business dealings of Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden. Legal accountability is vital to the survival of American democracy. However, the battle in the courtrooms will distract from the discussions of issues that are important to the nation’s future.

The Trump indictment in Georgia is the most sweeping legal action against the failed former president yet. The public members of the county grand jury sitting in Atlanta voted to indict the former president and 18 alleged co-conspirators on charges brought by Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis. The indictments accuse the defendants — who include Trump, as well as his last White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, — of conspiracy to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential race and President Biden’s victory in Georgia.

High-priced lawyers seemingly have replaced pricey political consultants as the key strategists in the 2024 Trump campaign. For those of you keeping score at home, the former president now has been indicted in New York (state charges), Atlanta (state charges), Miami (federal charges) and Washington, D.C. (federal charges). The indictments are just the start. The trials will be the real show, and they will dominate the headlines throughout the campaign.

Will Trump’s polling lead grow after the latest round of Georgia indictments? Only time will tell, but his lead in the GOP primary battle has increased after previous court actions. There’s got to be a breaking point, but so far, Trump has defied the laws of political gravity.

The new round of indictments could be costly for candidate Trump. The slew of legal proceedings may already be looming too large for Trump to balance with the campaign. He must appear in Atlanta by Aug. 25 for arraignment and arrest. The first national Republican presidential debate is set for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, airing on Fox News — and perhaps out of concern that the legal proceedings could overshadow his performance at the GOP cattle call — Trump reportedly plans to skip the debate and instead participate in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, according to the New York Times, although the timing and platform are not yet clear.

Willis has requested a March 4, 2024, trial date which would interfere with Trump’s ability to campaign in the vitally important Super Tuesday primaries the next day. The super-sweepstakes include the delegate-rich states of California and Texas. The Georgia primary comes next on March 12. Unlike the federal trials, the legal proceedings in Georgia could be televised, which makes the case more compelling for voters.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the ranking GOP member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, opined against the many indictments against Trump, claiming the charges should be settled at the ballot box, not in courts in liberal jurisdictions.

The thing is, that’s not how criminal charges work — for any American.

If it were, Hunter Biden should take Graham’s advice and run for office. He would likely lose, but that way he might get the senator from South Carolina off his case and leave his legal issues behind, by Graham’s logic.

The investigation of Hunter Biden is a personal loss for Joe Biden and a political win for President Biden. I’m sure the man hates to see his only surviving son be the target of a special counsel, but this is a victory for the president.

First, the Department of Justice's (DOJ) appointment of the special counsel enhances the president’s reputation for integrity. The GOP had attacked him, claiming the DOJ was showing favoritism toward his son, but the appointment of a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney to investigate the case takes the sting out of the Republican accusations.

By calling for an investigation of the president’s son by a Republican prosecutor, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Biden administration forcefully responded to GOP attacks on the so-called “weaponization of the Justice Department.” Can you imagine the Trump administration’s Attorney General William Barr authorizing a special counsel to investigate the business dealings of one of Trump’s children or his son-in-law? I don’t think so.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, now must share the stage with the special counsel. Comer’s panel, after months of investigation and empty bluster, has failed to connect Hunter Biden’s business ventures to his father. Comer was likely very unhappy after he learned that he wouldn’t be centerstage anymore, even though Republicans had been screaming for months for a special counsel. Of course, they are still unhappy now that they have one. You just can’t please some people. Joe Biden shouldn’t even bother to try.

In anticipation of a matchup between Trump and the president next fall, Republicans seem to hope that the investigation of Hunter Biden distracts voters from Trump’s mounting troubles. But voters should be expected to be more invested in the legal issues surrounding a former president who is trying for a second term, rather than the son of the current president.

The ongoing legal saga is expected to generate high television ratings, but the dark side of the focus on the trials and tribulations of Trump and Hunter Biden is that it will consume so much oxygen in the media environment that there won’t be enough airtime for the presidential candidates to address the compelling problems that will shape the nation’s future.

There are many important issues that demand the attention of the next president: Climate change, gun violence and racism are urgent national and international priorities. So, are the development of a modern infrastructure to meet the needs of a changing economy and our relationship with China. Sadly, legal drama plays much better on television and online than substantive policy challenges.

Brad Bannon is a Democratic pollster, CEO of Bannon Communications Research and the host of the “aggressively progressive” political podcast, “Deadline D.C. with Brad Bannon.”