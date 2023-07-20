The SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood marks the first time in 63 years that both writers and actors — more than 170,000 in all — have walked off the job simultaneously. Hollywood has come to a halt and may stay that way not just for a few weeks but potentially into 2024.

The headlines are almost uniformly pessimistic about the possibility this strike will resolve itself without damaging the industry to the point of being irreversible. Unless one side folds — and there's seemingly too much money at the top of both sides to allow that to happen anytime soon — we may be witnessing the death of Hollywood in real time.

"There’s going to be a lot of blood in the water,” Jonathan Taplin, director emeritus of USC’s Annenberg Innovation Lab, told the Los Angeles Times. “This is not going to end well.”

Susan Sarandon joins SAG-AFTRA members and supporters on the picket line as the Actors Union Strike continues on Day 7 in front of Netflix and Warner Bros on July 19, 2023 in New York City. SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood's largest union, has joined Writers Guild of America (WAG) workers in the first joint walkout against the studios since 1960. The strike could shut down Hollywood productions completely. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Media mogul Barry Diller has a similar outlook, warning of an "absolute collapse" of the U.S. film industry.

"The truth is, this is a huge business both domestically and for world export," he told CBS's Face The Nation. "It sounds like I’m crying to the skies. But these conditions will potentially produce an absolute collapse of an entire industry.”

Already, red-carpet events have been pulled for movies like Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, arguably the best director in the game today. The film wrapped months ago and will still hit theaters this Friday. And if Nolan's previous works — including the Christian Bale-led Batman trifecta, Inception, and Dunkirk — are any indication, this film will gross $400 million without breaking much of a sweat. The problem for those striking is that the Oppenheimers of the world are increasingly few and far between; instead, Hollywood has become almost entirely dependent on remake after remake of classics and sequels as a means to make a profit.

We're up to nine Rocky movies, nine Spider-Man movies (with three more in development). Tom Cruise has made seven Mission: Impossible movies over the span of 28 years. And that's nothing compared to Star Wars, which has seen 12 movies and nine TV series produced. The examples are endless.

So with originality becoming a foreign concept, and big blockbusters becoming more dependent on computer-generated imagery (CGI) and less on, you know, quality scripts and plots and acting, the results are trending in a disturbing direction for studio executives.

The pandemic made going to the movies a thing of the past, with many studios going straight-to-streaming as TVs at home continue to get bigger at relatively reasonable prices. (A quick glance at Amazon, for example, shows you can get a 55-inch HD Smart TV for less than $250.)

Following the success of Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel released 36 years after the original with the ageless Tom Cruise, more movies are coming back to the old model of big screen first, streaming later. But the drop in audience is staggering: Ticket sales are down 21% when compared to pre-pandemic 2019. But here's the most alarming number: Disney, which used to be the closest thing to a guarantee to turn a big profit for any of its releases, has lost nearly $900 million dollars on its last eight releases.

You read that correctly. And we're not talking about obscure, risky offerings either; we're talking Indiana Jones, The Little Mermaid, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Lightyear, a product of the untouchable Toy Story series which had grossed $3.3 billion before Lightyear was released.

If Disney is hemorrhaging this kind of cash, what does that say about the rest of the industry?

The writers’ strike has given us a good indication of how little Hollywood may be missed. That strike began on May 2, with late-night comedy shows from CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live to Comedy Central's Daily Show all being taken off the air.

There hasn't exactly been a public outcry for these highly partisan programs, which more resemble MSNBC than the old Carson or Leno offerings, to come back. A big indicator of where things are going is underscored here: Revenue for the top-six late-night programs on broadcast television has fallen sharply, from nearly $900 million annually in 2016 to less than $350 million in 2022, with zero signs of reversing.

Perhaps old Hollywood — and we're not talking the 1950s, but more like the 1990s version — could have its actors and writers strike and count on the public to clamor for their demands to be met at the negotiating table. But now much of the public — particularly those who identify as conservative — have largely abandoned Tinseltown, with many citing how “woke” the industry has become. Woke is a bad thing for those on the right, by the way. A recent CBS poll, for example, shows that 85% of likely Republican primary voters say they'd prefer a candidate who challenges woke ideas.

"There are a lot (of people) on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards that other 50%,” actor Matthew McConaughey, who calls himself a centrist, once observed. And he's right.

Therein lies the challenge for striking actors and writers: It will be hard for the public to root for them even if their grievances, such as the prospect of being replaced by artificial intelligence, are valid. Twenty-five years ago, as an example, 87 million people watched the Oscars on ABC; in March, that number had dropped to less than 20 million. Where exactly did more than 67 million viewers go? And don't say it's all about cord-cutting, because this year's Super Bowl was watched by more than 115 million on Fox, an all-time record.

The strike provides an opportunity for Netflix, which generated an eye-popping $31.6 billion in revenue last year. The streaming giant has international production resources which create a large chunk of its content overseas and therefore is mostly immune from the strike here in the United States. Its stock is up nearly 50% this year, as many investors see Netflix as a more resilient entertainment option if the strike drags on.

Hollywood has come to a halt. It may stay that way through the end of the year.

The industry once had a monopoly on public interest. That no longer is the case.

This presents a big, big problem for those in the SAG-AFTRA unions who are counting on public backlash to force studios into giving them what they want.

We may be witnessing the death of Hollywood — by its own hand. But, truthfully, it’s been happening for some time now.

Joe Concha is a media critic, politics and sports commentator, and a contributor on Fox News.