Despite all of former President Donald Trump’s upcoming trials and tribulations, he’s still standing — but there are subtle signs of decline.

The former president was arraigned in Washington, D.C., on Thursday after a federal grand jury investigating his involvement in the failed Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, indicted him on Tuesday.

The grand jury charged him with four counts related to his refusal to accept the will of voters in the 2020 presidential election and his alleged attempts to reverse the result. The trial may not occur until after the 2024 campaign, but the anticipation and the speculation could impact Trump’s political fortunes next fall.

Before the new round of indictments, he had already gone through the legal meat grinder, and the legal morass will only get thicker next year. With so many Trump court cases moving forward, let’s recap:

A federal grand jury in Florida has indicted Trump in connection to his possession and withholding of top-secret and classified government documents at his estate in Mar-a-Largo.

A grand jury in New York found him legally liable for sexual abuse and character defamation against journalist E. Jean Carroll. He’s now facing a second defamation lawsuit after he continued repeating, in reaction to that verdict, the claims that the court found defamatory.

A Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump on more than 30 counts related to felony business fraud.

His legal problems have not stopped him from building a big lead in the race for the Republican presidential nomination. But there are signs that Trump’s Teflon-like ability to avoid political consequences to controversy or legal issues may have started wearing off ahead of primary season — and the growing list of trials that could take place next year.

A new poll for the New York Times indicates that he holds a big lead over the only other GOP candidate in double digits, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. All the other contenders are stuck in low single digits. A recent national survey for PBS, NPR and The News Hour also shows a big Trump advantage.

There’s no question that Trump is the frontrunner, but it’s still way too early to anoint Trump as the Republican nominee.

Primary polls are as ephemeral as rainbows: They look good when they appear, but they don’t last long. General election polls are fairly stable in our politically polarized environment. But surveys in nomination contests can turn on a dime within a few weeks during a hotly contested primary campaign.

There are growing cracks in the foundation of Trump’s towering lead.

Former President Donald Trump holds an umbrella as he arrives at Reagan National Airport following an arraignment in a Washington, D.C. court on August 3, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

In the Times poll, 1-in-5 Trump primary supporters say they believe he “committed a serious federal crime.” These Republicans might ultimately be fair-weather fans once the GOP alternatives develop their profiles and as Trump’s legal problems continue to multiply.

The PBS survey indicates that the percentage of potential primary voters who think he has done “nothing wrong” has dropped nine points from 50% to 41% since February. That means more than half of the Republicans believe he has done something wrong or are open-minded on the question. This creates an opening for one of his primary opponents.

The new federal indictments related to Jan. 6 aren’t the end of Trump’s legal troubles either. There will be trials on all the existing indictments in the future. Furthermore, a Fulton County grand jury sits in Atlanta deliberating whether to indict the ex-president for his alleged effort to manipulate the vote count in Georgia after he lost that state’s hotly contested electoral votes in 2020.

Upcoming Trump trials could constitute formidable financial and logistical barriers to the Trump campaign.

The former president has already burned through $40 million on legal fees. As a candidate, that kind of money should have gone to fund a media campaign that would have allowed him to buy television time in expensive media markets in California, Texas, Florida, New York and Illinois, which are must-win states for the frontrunner — but as a defendant, he has competing legal priorities.

Trump’s busy trial schedule will also take away time he could spend on the campaign trail.

The most obvious conflict comes on Jan. 15, the day of the Iowa caucus, when he is scheduled to go on trial in the second defamation lawsuit brought by Carroll. Will he be huddling with his lawyers or campaigning in the Hawkeye State before the big day? There is bound to be a nationally televised debate just before the caucuses. Legal prep may limit the debate prep that he so badly needs, if his first match-up with then-candidate Joe Biden in 2020 is any indication.

Two weeks later, on Jan. 29, he and his company are scheduled to go to court in a federal class action lawsuit brought by people who believe they were victims of a pyramid scheme perpetrated by the defendants.

The multi-state GOP contests on Super Tuesday held on March 5 represent a serious hurdle to the frontrunner on his way to the GOP nomination. But three weeks later, he is scheduled to go to court again to be tried for alleged hush-money payments to an adult film actress before the 2016 election in a lawsuit brought by New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

His trial on the documents found at Mar-a-Lago is scheduled to begin on May 20. By that time, he may be planning his fall campaign against the Democratic presidential nominee — but he may have plenty of time on his hands to consult with his attorneys if he fails to secure the GOP nomination.

There’s no rest for the wicked. If Trump survives this legal and political gauntlet and makes his way to a second term, it will go down as one of the greatest campaigns in American history.

Brad Bannon is a Democratic pollster, CEO of Bannon Communications Research and the host of the “aggressively progressive” political podcast “Deadline D.C. with Brad Bannon.”