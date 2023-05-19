The 2023 Group of 7 meeting, held this week in Hiroshima, Japan, on the heels of the World Health Organization (WHO) formally announcing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, aims to seek solutions for issues of international importance. Notably absent on the agenda, however — just as in 2022 — is any reference to COVID’s origin. It is as if this global health crisis no longer concerns the world’s leading industrial nations.

There are two reasons why the virus’s origin must be properly investigated and why this should be on the G7’s agenda. First, knowing the origin is critical to preventing or preparing for future pandemics. Second, with millions of deaths attributed to the virus worldwide, we should honor the victims by making serious inquiries.

Clearly, the origin of COVID is as important as any international issue — if not more so, based on the mind-numbing number of fatalities and the incalculable impact on social norms and people’s physical and mental health. The pandemic disrupted freedom of movement, ways of life, and global economics.

Oddly, in 2021, the COVID-origin issue was mentioned in the G7 summit communiqué: “This includes investigating, reporting and responding to outbreaks of unknown origin. We also call for a timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based WHO-convened Phase 2 COVID-19 Origins study including, as recommended by the experts’ report, in China.”

Judging by the cautious language, the G7 kicked the issue back to the WHO, an agency with no enforcement power. By politicizing the issue — which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) sees as consequential to its grip on power — China won’t allow an independent, transparent international investigation.

Now the issue has become not only scientific but also political. The G7 must create a strategy that leverages economic and diplomatic power to force the CCP’s hands. Since 2021, there has been nothing but silence on the issue from world leaders.

The G7 nations can do much to investigate the origin of COVID even without China’s cooperation. At the very least, each nation could play a significant role through these steps:

1) Narrow the time frame of the earliest cases outside China with systemic testing of stored samples in all G7 nations. Multiple reports have demonstrated that the virus spreads silently and may be asymptomatic for weeks or months before detection. This was apparent in France and Italy early on in the pandemic. A multi-nation study could establish the true timeline of COVID’s spread, which would challenge the incomplete, selective patient data that China submitted to the WHO, assigning a Wuhan seafood market as the place of origin without mentioning the possibility of the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

2) Interview Western virologists involved in collaborative projects with the Wuhan labs, which have the world’s leading collection of novel coronaviruses. Even if the Chinese government denies access to its virologists, Western collaborators could provide much data. This should be done under penalty of law, because of the potential conflict of interest of some Western virologists and previous inaccurate narratives.

3) Obtain unredacted grant proposals and communications related to gain-of-function (GoF) research in the Wuhan labs. The leaked 2018 DEFUSE proposal, co-authored by Wuhan and U.S. scientists, was research on newly collected bat viruses. This we learned not through transparent disclosure but from a whistleblower. What other proposals were written? What GoF experiments were conducted? What research was funded at Wuhan labs? American federal agencies should disclose more information relating to the nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance or any other nonprofits or private entities that subcontracted work to Wuhan labs.

4) Subpoena records of those who worked with the Wuhan labs, including Western virologists, if necessary.

5) Declassify more intelligence information gathered before and after the pandemic started. One example is the American embassy cable regarding unsafe Wuhan lab conditions prior to the pandemic and three sick lab workers before the earliest government cases.

6) Reform any Western scientific institutions that may have obstructed initial investigations and reinstate the 2014 Obama moratorium on dangerous GoF research until further notice. If necessary, admit any mistakes the West made regarding GoF research and biosafety regulation, and establish a new international biosafety agency modeled after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

These proposed steps are based on common sense. With sufficient political will and public pressure, new information could come to light and officials could formulate concrete steps to alleviate the risks of a lab leak, if that’s what happened. An international investigation, independent of scientists and GoF virologists with any potential conflicts of interest, would restore public trust in science that was damaged during the pandemic.

The origin of COVID connects to nearly all other items on the G7 discussion list. The pandemic greatly impacted global health and destabilized economic security and supply chain resilience. The danger of unregulated GoF biotechnology and lax biosafety is difficult to overstate. And so, it is long past time for G7 national leaders to act — with a sense of urgency — regarding the COVID-origin investigation.

Jianli Yang is founder and president of Citizen Power Initiatives for China and the author of “It’s Time for a Values-Based ‘Economic NATO.’”

Dr. Austin Lin is a scientist at the State University of New York and consultant to Citizen Power Initiatives for China.