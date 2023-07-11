The time for a rapid Ukrainian counteroffensive has passed, but it is coming again. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that he wanted to continue the counteroffensive last fall, when Ukraine’s military made huge advances in the Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts. The Russians were reeling and less-than-organized. But Ukraine’s forces had to stop. The allies were not yet as fully committed to supplying combined-arms offensive capacities as they are now. Thus, the Russians gained time to set in a prepared defense. Now, the Ukrainians must fight through that defense.

Decent defensive positions provide advantages to even poorly-led, low-morale troops like the Russians. Prepared defenses have depth. They consist of a security zone — designed to identify an enemy’s main effort and prevent it from reaching the main lines of defense; a main battle zone consisting of one or more prepared defensive positions, bunkers and trenches — designed to defeat an enemy’s attack; and a rear area containing artillery and counterattack forces, as well as logistics, communications and headquarters.

Both the security and main battle zones use multiple sets of minefields and other obstacles, all under the observation and direct fire of entrenched positions and with pre-registered indirect fire, like mortars, artillery and rockets. These “kill sacks” also employ fire from air platforms. This style of defense is designed to trap and destroy an enemy. Additionally, the defensive entrenchments are anchored on terrain that a defender deems too difficult for the attacker to negotiate. This is the kind of defense the Ukraine military is fighting to penetrate.

Doing that requires Ukraine’s soldiers to find or create a weakness in the defense, hold it open, and then expand it laterally and to a depth that will allow mechanized forces to “shoot through,” into the Russian rear area. Further, to present the Russians with multiple dilemmas and to keep them guessing as long as possible, Zelenskyy’s forces must threaten penetration in multiple areas and penetrate in at least two.

This is hard, dangerous work. It is non-remote combat, eye-to-eye with the infantry clearing trenches and bunkers. It requires close coordination among attacking infantry, mechanized vehicles, mortars and artillery, and air support. It also requires intelligence about enemy positions; engineer capacity to breach minefields and other obstacles; protection from attacking enemy air platforms; the ability to employ accurate deep fire to impede the enemy’s reactive capacity; and reach deeper still to attack the enemy’s ability to command and control, resupply front lines, and maneuver reserve forces. Those observers calling for more speed simply don’t understand what the actual fight looks like right now.

The allies have been generous with their support to Zelenskyy’s fighting forces and to the Ukrainian people. That support is not over. But the allies must deliver on their promises in a much more anticipatory way. Just as the Russian defense is in depth, the Ukraine counteroffensive must think and act in depth — requiring the allies to think and support in depth as well.

Penetration: Supporting any penetration demands that the allies ensure Ukraine’s forces have a constant rear-to-front flow of equipment, arms and ammunition to support attacks in multiple areas and a constant front-to-rear flow to repair or replace battle-damaged equipment and to care for the wounded. The allies also must provide the arms necessary for Ukrainian units to attack all echelons of the Russian defense. And the allies must provide sufficient air defense capacity to create a multi-layered air defense system across the country — to protect not only Ukraine’s military logistics, distribution and headquarters but also its population and military forces.

Exploitation: A successful Ukrainian exploitation will involve rapid movement of mechanized force throughout the Russian rear areas. So, added to the penetration support requirements come five others. Ukrainian exploitation forces require sufficient intelligence to engage the Russians, who will be on the move. Further, Zelenskyy’s military will rely on air platforms, as well as long-range artillery and rockets, to defeat Russian counterattack forces and protect the flanks of advancing Ukrainian units. Ukraine’s military will need an air-defense “umbrella” that moves with the exploitation force. Also moving with the advancing units: sufficient logistics — ammunition, repair and maintenance, and fuel — to sustain the advance. Last, simultaneous with the exploitation will be continued operations in the main battle area: fighting pockets of Russian resistance and processing perhaps large numbers of prisoners of war.

Initial transition: The exploitation phase, which all hope occurs this year, may end in one of three ways: success (that is, enough Russian forces ejected to guarantee Ukraine’s political sovereignty, territorial integrity and economic prosperity), partial success, or failure. The allies and the Zelenskyy administration are aiming for success, but they must plan for all possibilities. Each comes with its own set of military, diplomatic, financial, humanitarian and organizational challenges. The transition phase will be challenging, but not all of the challenges are unpredictable.

One way or another, the fighting will end — this year or next. And when it ends, the transition from hostilities will become the main effort. Planning, organizing and preparing for this transition phase should start now, if it hasn’t already.

The Ukrainian government and its allies should be clear-eyed as to what the future requires of them. Those who are complaining of a “too-slow” counteroffensive should get a grip. Ukraine’s immediate tasks — effect a penetration, and then exploit it — are difficult and dangerous, requiring deliberate operations. Allied leaders must stay committed to doing their part. At stake is not only Ukraine’s existence as a nation but also enforcement of the international norm against illegal aggression, especially one as war-crime-filled as Vladimir Putin’s.

The character of the global strategic environment hinges on how Ukraine and allied leaders meet the challenges of the coming months.

James M. Dubik, Ph.D., a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general, is a senior fellow at the Institute for the Study of War. His military command and operational roles were in Bosnia, Haiti and Iraq and he has trained forces in many countries.